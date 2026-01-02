Police Bust Robbery Syndicate and Arms Dealer Network

The Ghana Police Service has arrested five members of a notorious phone snatching and armed robbery syndicate operating across communities in the Greater Accra Region, while separately apprehending an arms dealer attempting to sell assault rifles in the nation’s capital.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), announced the arrests during a press briefing on December 31, 2025, describing the operations as significant breakthroughs in curbing high-profile robberies and disrupting illegal weapons trafficking networks.

The suspects, identified as Seth Tetteh Noi (also known as Wonder), Emmanuel Selasi Monyekor, Abdul Fatao Sameed, Karam Fatao and Abdul Jamel Mohammed, were arrested at their hideouts on December 24 and 26, 2025, during separate intelligence driven operations. Intelligence led investigations revealed that the syndicate was involved in street, residential and workplace robberies across Oyibi, Apollonia, Spintex, Airport Residential Area, East Legon Hills, Zenu Atadeka, Ashaiman and Kasoa.

Following coordinated operations conducted at Ashaiman China Mall and Kasoa, police arrested the five suspects and conducted searches which led to the recovery of one pistol and one pump action gun believed to have been used in several robbery expeditions, COP Donkor stated. The firearms are being held as exhibits to assist ongoing investigations into the gang’s extensive criminal activities throughout 2025.

Investigations linked the syndicate to a violent robbery attack on mourners at Ashaiman Under Bridge, where victims attending a funeral were robbed of cash and valuables totaling over GH¢200,000. Additional intelligence helped police foil another planned robbery at Ashaiman China Mall, resulting in further arrests and disrupting the syndicate’s operations across multiple communities.

During questioning, suspect Seth Tetteh Noi admitted participating in several robberies across Afienya, Atadeka, Apollonia, Spintex Road, Airport Residential Area, Community 18, Ashaiman, Mataheko and Oyibi. He disclosed that he operated with accomplices, leading investigators to the hideout in Kasoa Ofankor where the remaining suspects were apprehended on December 26.

In a separate operation, the Special Support Unit attached to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) arrested Abdulai Ibrahim on December 29, 2025, at Sodom and Gomorrah following intelligence that he was in possession of an assault rifle and intended to sell it to prospective buyers within the Greater Accra Region.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ibrahim presented a box containing a CZ rifle, which he allegedly offered for sale at a cost of GH¢35,000. The firearm was retrieved during the operation and has been secured by police for further investigations into the source and distribution network of illegal weapons circulating in Ghana.

The suspect admitted to previously transporting several pump action guns to individuals in the Northern Region, raising concerns about a wider network involved in the illegal circulation of firearms across Ghana. During interrogation, Ibrahim disclosed that he had purchased and transported seven pump action guns to individuals in Wulensi in the Northern Region.

The suspect also revealed that the firearms were allegedly sourced from an arms dealer operating around the University of Technology (UTC) area in Accra. This disclosure has triggered ongoing investigations aimed at identifying and arresting all persons linked to the illegal arms trade, with authorities intensifying efforts to dismantle the network involved in unlawful possession and distribution of firearms.

Abdulai Ibrahim remains in police custody, assisting with investigations as efforts continue to trace the source of the weapons and apprehend accomplices. The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to combating the proliferation of illegal weapons and urged the public to volunteer credible information that could support ongoing investigations and enhance public safety.

The December arrests formed part of broader police operations targeting organized crime in Accra. COP Donkor announced that a total of sixteen suspects were arrested between November and December 2025 for involvement in various criminal cases including daylight robbery, phone snatching, residential robbery, impersonation of a military officer, and arms dealing.

Among the major successes announced was the November 20 arrest of Salim Mohammed (also known as Fariwata), a key suspect in connection with the daylight robbery at a jewellery shop at Adabraka in Accra, where GH¢7.5 million from a gold transaction was stolen while being conveyed to a bank in November 2024. The suspect was arrested at a hospital in Ashaiman where he had gone to seek medical attention after months of intelligence led surveillance.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mohammed and his accomplices, armed with AK-47 assault rifles, intercepted the victim’s vehicle, fired multiple shots to scare away onlookers, injured the driver and escaped with the cash. Police are currently pursuing the remaining suspects and working to recover the stolen money.

Eight suspects were also apprehended on November 8, 2025, following intelligence led investigations into a residential robbery in Apollonia. The suspects, including drivers, okada riders and a herdsman, attacked residents in their homes, ransacked rooms and made away with valuable items. Exhibits retrieved included helmets, a cutlass, boots and a body armour vest, being used to assist ongoing investigations.

Police arrested a suspect for impersonating a soldier and using the disguise to facilitate criminal activities. The suspect had been operating in Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region, as well as parts of Ashanti, Bekwai and Kyebi in the Eastern Region. He was arrested while dressed in full military camouflage, with searches recovering two unregistered pistols, ammunition, a bayonet and handcuffs.

COP Donkor also announced the conviction of Pergringo Braimah Abubakar Sadick (aged 54), known as Cyborg, for unlawfully discharging a firearm in public. The Adenta Circuit Court on December 31 fined him GH¢24,000, revoked his firearm licence and ordered confiscation of his weapon following an incident during a social event involving Nigerian musician Asake.

The CID Director General reminded the public of the ongoing Gun Amnesty Programme, urging citizens to surrender illegal or unregistered firearms without fear of prosecution. She thanked officers and media partners for their support throughout 2025 and wished Ghanaians a safe and prosperous New Year.

The arrests demonstrate the Ghana Police Service’s intensified efforts to combat violent crime, dismantle organized criminal networks and stem the flow of illegal weapons threatening public safety. The coordinated intelligence driven operations throughout November and December 2025 represent a significant escalation in law enforcement activity targeting armed robbery syndicates and illegal arms dealers operating across the Greater Accra Region.