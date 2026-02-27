Police Bust Galamsey Site, Arrest 38 Miners Including Nine Juveniles

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested 38 suspected illegal miners, including nine juveniles, following an intelligence-led operation at Ntronang near New Abirem in the Eastern Region on Friday, 27 February 2026.

The suspects, comprising 21 Ghanaians and 17 Burkinabe nationals, were apprehended while allegedly mining illegally on a palm plantation on the outskirts of the town. Among those arrested, nine are juveniles aged between 13 and 17 years, raising fresh concerns about the recruitment of children into illegal mining networks.

According to a statement signed by Public Relations Officer of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) David Fianko Okyere, officers retrieved water pumping machines, water hoses, and makeshift shelters from the site. All recovered equipment was subsequently destroyed by the security operatives.

The suspects are currently assisting police with investigations and are expected to be arraigned before court on Monday, 2 March 2026.

The arrests come amid a broader national effort to stamp out illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, which continues to devastate farmlands and pollute water bodies across Ghana. Near New Abirem alone, anti-galamsey operations have intensified in recent months, with police and military units conducting multiple raids across the Birim North District.