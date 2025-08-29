Police ban motorbikes within 100 meters of Akwatia polling stations

Motorbikes will be prohibited from operating within 100 meters of polling stations during the September 2 Akwatia by-election, police announced as part of enhanced security measures.

Director-General of Operations COP Vance Baba Gariba disclosed the restriction during a Friday media briefing, explaining that the measure aims to ensure a free, fair, and violence-free election. The police will also discourage pillion riders during the voting period.

“We may not infringe on people’s rights, preventing them from riding their motorbikes; however, these motorbikes will only be entertained 100 metres away from the polling stations,” Gariba said.

The motorbike restrictions complement the massive security deployment of 5,500 police personnel across the constituency. Gariba emphasized that officers are not there to intimidate voters but to guarantee their safety during the electoral process.

Police will engage with communities where they have been stationed to address any concerns and encourage high voter turnout. The commander stressed that the security presence should reassure rather than deter residents from exercising their democratic rights.

The comprehensive security arrangements reflect the significance authorities place on the by-election, which will fill the parliamentary seat left vacant by the death of NPP MP Ernest Kumi. The contest has attracted national attention amid tensions between the major political parties.

The 100-meter exclusion zone for motorbikes represents one of several measures designed to maintain order and prevent any disruptions that could compromise the integrity of the voting process.