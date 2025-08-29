Police assure Akwatia residents military will only deploy if necessary

The Ghana Police Service has told residents of Akwatia that military personnel will remain on standby during the September 2 by-election and will only be deployed if absolutely required.

Director General of Operations COP Vance Baba Gariba clarified the security arrangements during a Friday media briefing, emphasizing that military involvement is not automatic. He said the armed forces would be available as backup support but would not participate unless circumstances demanded their intervention.

“The military will be only on standby. As and when we need them, then we will deploy them, but if we don’t need the military, then we will not request for the deployment of the military,” Gariba explained.

The police commander encouraged residents to vote peacefully and assured them of complete protection throughout the electoral process. He called on citizens to turn out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights without fear.

“I want to reassure all the good people of Akwatia that they should come out in their numbers and exercise their franchise. The GPS will continue to reassure of their safety and security during this period,” he said.

The clarification comes after the police announced deployment of 5,500 officers for the by-election, one of the largest security operations for a single constituency vote. The massive police presence reflects the high stakes surrounding the contest for the seat left vacant by the late NPP MP Ernest Kumi.

The Police Service stressed its readiness to maintain law and order, working with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful and transparent election.