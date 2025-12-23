Police Arrest Wanted Suspect for Theft at Diaspora Summit 2025

Police have arrested a man on the wanted list after an undercover operation at the Diaspora Summit 2025 held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), following complaints of theft from participants.

According to the Accra Regional Police Command, working together with the Central Division Police Command, officers intensified surveillance at the event after receiving reports on Friday, December 19, 2025 from participants who complained about the theft of personal items, including mobile phones, iPads and credit cards.

The operation led to the arrest of Reagan Kwesi Egbi Addo, also known as Morgan Addo, who police say had gained access to the summit by posing as a legitimate participant and wearing an official event tag. The suspect was identified during a covert security operation that was immediately mounted to enhance protection and ensure the safety of attendees at the two day summit held from December 19 to 20, 2025.

Police disclosed that preliminary investigations suggest the suspect used deceptive tactics at automated teller machine (ATM) locations, deliberately creating difficulties for users before offering assistance and secretly swapping their cards. Investigators also believe he stole ATM cards and other valuables from conference attendees’ bags and laptops, particularly during break periods when participants were distracted.

A subsequent search at the suspect’s residence at Ashaley Botwe led to the recovery of eight ATM cards belonging to different individuals, which have been retained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations. The police said they are engaging the relevant banks to help trace and verify the rightful owners of the cards and assist in their ongoing inquiries.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the Accra Regional Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, revealed the details of the arrest and reassured the public of the police service’s commitment to protecting lives and property, especially during large public gatherings.

In a statement signed by Superintendent Obeng, the Police Command assured the public of its commitment to safety at public events, stressing that “adequate police presence is provided to ensure security.” She noted that adequate security would continue to be provided at public events, particularly as the festive season approaches.

However, she urged the public to remain alert, saying people should “keep their personal belongings and valuables under close supervision at all times” and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the police. “The police will continue to provide adequate security to ensure the safety of attendees during public events, especially as we approach the festive season,” Superintendent Obeng stated.

The Diaspora Summit 2025 was a high profile government event held under the theme “Resetting Ghana: The Diaspora as the 17th Region.” The summit aimed to advance dialogue on reparative justice while redefining the role of the African diaspora in Ghana’s development and broader continental progress.

The event attracted a large number of both international and local participants, including members of the Ghanaian diaspora from the United States, Europe, the Caribbean and other parts of the world. High level government officials attended the summit, including Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, who delivered closing remarks, and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who opened the summit.

According to reports, the summit concluded on Saturday, December 20, 2025, marking what organizers described as a significant milestone in strengthening ties between Ghana and its global diaspora. The programme featured high level discussions, exhibitions, business networking sessions and a gala celebrating diaspora achievements.

However, the series of theft incidents marred what was otherwise considered a successful event. Participants reported missing personal belongings, prompting immediate police action to protect attendees and apprehend those responsible for the criminal activities.

The arrest of Reagan Kwesi Egbi Addo highlights ongoing challenges with security at major public events in Ghana, particularly those that attract international visitors and participants carrying valuable electronics and financial instruments. The suspect’s alleged tactics of posing as a legitimate participant and targeting distracted attendees during breaks demonstrate the calculated nature of the criminal operation.

The police statement did not indicate whether the suspect acted alone or as part of a larger criminal network. However, the fact that police described him as being on a wanted list suggests he may have been involved in similar activities at previous events or locations.

The recovery of eight ATM cards from different individuals at the suspect’s residence indicates that multiple victims were affected by the alleged criminal activities. Police are working to identify all victims and determine the full extent of the losses suffered by summit participants.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance at public gatherings, even high security government events. Despite the presence of security personnel, opportunistic criminals can exploit moments when attendees are focused on networking, attending sessions or taking breaks to steal personal belongings.

The police have not disclosed whether the suspect has been charged or when he will appear in court. However, the retention of the ATM cards as exhibits suggests that formal charges related to theft and possibly fraud are likely to be filed once investigations are completed and victims are identified.

The arrest at the Diaspora Summit comes amid heightened police activity during the festive season. On December 23, 2025, police announced that they had arrested 132 suspects in Accra during pre festive swoops aimed at enhancing security ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Conference organizers and venue managers at the AICC have not issued public statements regarding the theft incidents or security measures at the venue. The Accra International Conference Centre regularly hosts major national and international events, including summits, conferences and exhibitions that attract thousands of participants.

The incident may prompt a review of security protocols at the AICC and similar venues to prevent future occurrences. Measures could include enhanced screening of participants, increased surveillance during breaks, designated secure areas for personal belongings and more visible security presence throughout event spaces.

For members of the diaspora who traveled from abroad to attend the summit, the theft incidents represent an unfortunate introduction or reminder of security challenges in Ghana. The government’s efforts to position Ghana as a premier destination for diaspora engagement and investment could be undermined if visitors do not feel safe and secure at major events.

The police have urged anyone who attended the Diaspora Summit 2025 and discovered missing items to report to the nearest police station with relevant information that could assist investigations. Victims are encouraged to provide details about the circumstances of the theft and descriptions of missing items to help investigators build a comprehensive case.