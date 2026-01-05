Police Arrest Two Women Over Alleged Assault of 12 Year Old Girl

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two women in connection with the alleged assault of a 12 year old girl at the La Roman Junior High School (JHS) area following the circulation of a viral video showing the incident.

The suspects, Precious Giftan Mesopeh, aged 22, and Princess Giftan Mesopeh, aged 25, were arrested on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, following public outrage over the footage. The video shows three women taking turns flogging the child with canes.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, and was reported to the police by the mother of the victim, who visited the station with her daughter bearing visible marks of assault. The complainant alleged that three women attacked her daughter without provocation.

Police issued a medical report form for examination and took a statement from the complainant to support investigations. Preliminary investigations revealed that earlier the same day, the victim had a disagreement with a seven year old boy, identified as Horm Giftan Mesopeh, who is related to the suspects.

Following the incident, the suspects allegedly went to the victim’s house, took her to their residence, and assaulted her. Police say the victim bore visible marks of assault when brought to the station by her mother.

A third suspect, identified as Priscilla Novishie Wornyo, aged 49, a fashion designer and mother of the two arrested women, is said to have travelled to the Volta Region. Police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest her to aid the investigation.

The two arrested suspects have been formally charged and are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations. They are expected to appear before court on Monday, January 5, 2026.

In a press release dated January 4, 2026, and signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, the Accra Regional Police Command cautioned the public against using violence to settle disputes, especially those involving children.

Police advised parents, guardians and community members to use lawful channels to resolve grievances and to report cases promptly to the authorities. The command emphasized the importance of protecting the rights and welfare of children at all times.

The viral video has drawn strong condemnation from the public, with many Ghanaians calling for swift justice and better protection for children. Social media users expressed outrage over the incident, demanding that all three suspects face the full force of the law.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about child abuse and the need for communities to protect vulnerable minors from violence. Police have reiterated their commitment to investigating all reports of child abuse thoroughly and bringing perpetrators to justice.