Police Arrest Two with Suspected Narcotics Near Accra

Ghana Police arrested two men possessing eleven compressed sacks of suspected narcotics at Ayi Mensah, Greater Accra Region.

Mathew Narkotey and Augustine Teye were apprehended during a routine patrol by National Operations Department officers on June 7, 2025.

The suspects were intercepted in a Mazda pickup (registration GT 3490-P), where officers discovered the concealed substances. Police impounded both the vehicle and suspected narcotics, securing them as evidence at the Joint Operations Centre.

Both suspects remain in custody assisting investigations. Authorities are pursuing a third individual, “Martey,” identified as the intended consignment recipient. The operation underscores intensified narcotics interdiction efforts across Greater Accra’s transport corridors.