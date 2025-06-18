Police Arrest Two with Suspected Indian Hemp in Kete-Krachi

The Kete-Krachi Divisional Police Command has apprehended two men allegedly transporting 86 parcels of suspected Indian hemp in a concealed vehicle.

John Dzeble, 34, and Adzobi Mesiwotso, 24, were intercepted during an intelligence-led operation on June 15, 2025.

Authorities discovered the compressed parcels hidden throughout an Opel Astra with registration GT 6430-13, including in the engine compartment, doors, and trunk. Police also seized packaging materials – a digital scale and masking tape – suggesting the substances were prepared for distribution.

The Oti Regional Police Command praised its Anti-Robbery Unit’s operational effectiveness while reaffirming its crackdown on drug-related crimes. Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue into what appears to be a sophisticated drug trafficking attempt in the Volta Lake enclave.