Police Arrest Two in Elmina Cocoa Smuggling Operation

Ghana Police Service has apprehended two suspects in Elmina, Central Region, for their alleged involvement in a smuggling network trafficking cocoa beans and illegal drugs to neighboring countries. The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation conducted on Sunday, 8 June 2025.

Andy Kwofie was detained while driving a Hyundai truck (CR-726-25) loaded with 250 bags of cocoa beans. During interrogation, Kwofie reportedly identified Francis Armah as the intended recipient of the shipment. Police suspect the cargo was destined for illegal export. The vehicle has been impounded and is held at the Cape Coast Regional Police Headquarters.

A police spokesperson confirmed both suspects are in custody and cooperating with investigations. Authorities believe the arrests are part of a larger syndicate involved in smuggling cocoa and narcotics across Ghana’s borders. Further operations are expected as the investigation continues.