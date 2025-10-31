Police Arrest Two for Aduman Robbery and Murder of Teenager

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has arrested two men in connection with a violent robbery that resulted in one death and a serious injury in Aduman. The suspects were apprehended through an intelligence led operation following the October 19th incident.

According to a police statement, the suspects are Sani Abacha, 28, and Asante Eric, 23. The case unfolded when a tricycle owner returned from Kumasi to find his vehicle and two teenage housekeepers missing.

Investigators detailed a grim sequence of events. They allege Abacha lured the two victims, Kwabena Yankyira, 18, and Kwabena Boateng, 15, with an offer to transport firewood. He then reportedly attacked them with a cutlass and fled with the tricycle.

Abacha later contacted Asante Eric to help hide the vehicle at the Aboabogya Cemetery before selling it to a third suspect who remains at large. A community resident discovered Yankyira unconscious with severe wounds and rushed him to a hospital. Boateng was found deceased nearby.

Police confirmed recovering the alleged murder weapon and securing confessions from both suspects. The pair were arraigned before the Kodie Magistrate Court and remanded into prison custody. Efforts to arrest the third suspect and recover the stolen tricycle are ongoing.