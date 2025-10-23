Police Arrest Sowore at Abuja Court Over Kanu Protest

Nigerian human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore was arrested Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja shortly after appearing in solidarity with detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, with police citing alleged violation of a court order restricting protests in the capital’s Three Arms Zone.

Armed police operatives escorted Sowore from the court premises to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command headquarters on orders from the Commissioner of Police. When Sowore questioned the absence of a formal invitation letter and demanded his lawyer accompany him, officers explained they were executing directives from the Commissioner of Police.

Force Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest at a press conference Thursday, stating that Sowore allegedly led protesters into a restricted area during Monday’s demonstration, breaching an existing court order. He noted that thirteen people previously arrested in connection with the protest all identified Sowore as having led them into the prohibited zone.

“The reason is straightforward,” Hundeyin said, explaining that it would be unfair to prosecute those earlier arrested without including the person alleged to have organized the action. He assured that Sowore would not be detained beyond the legally stipulated period and would be arraigned promptly, potentially within 24 hours.

Monday protest leads to multiple arrests

Sowore was among the organizers of the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest that took place Monday, October 20, mobilizing Nigerians nationwide to demand the release of the IPOB leader from detention. The demonstration saw thirteen people arrested, including Kanu’s younger brother Emmanuel Kanu and one of his lawyers, Alloy Ejimakor.

Eight suspects were apprehended around the Transcorp Hilton area of Abuja, while five others were arrested near the Ministry of Finance. All thirteen were arraigned in court within 24 hours and subsequently remanded at Kuje prison pending their next court appearance scheduled for Friday.

The charge against the arrested protesters stated they were involved in inciting disturbance and breaching public peace in disobedience to a court order, denying other citizens freedom of movement, disrupting free flow of traffic while chanting war songs, and requesting Kanu’s release in a manner that threatens national security.

Court order and constitutional rights debate

Before Monday’s demonstration, the FCT Police Command had issued warnings against any group planning to stage protests around restricted areas of the capital. However, Sowore dismissed the directive, insisting that peaceful protest remains a constitutional right.

The activist, who served as the 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and publishes Sahara Reporters, took to social media after Monday’s arrests to accuse authorities of repression and vow to continue agitating for the rights of detained activists.

Shortly before his Thursday arrest, Sowore posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had met with Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court. He disclosed that the legal team would be withdrawing from the case, leaving Kanu to continue his trial without representation, describing the prosecution as completely political.

Background on Nnamdi Kanu’s detention

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, has been in detention since June 2021 following his controversial rendition from Kenya. He faces terrorism related charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with his trial ongoing despite calls from various quarters for his release.

The IPOB leader’s case has attracted significant attention both domestically and internationally, with human rights groups and activists like Sowore advocating for either his release or fair trial under proper legal procedures.

Sowore’s history of activism and arrests

This is not Sowore’s first encounter with Nigerian security agencies. In January 2025, he was arrested and detained for referring to Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun as “illegal IGP” on social media, with police filing seventeen counts of cybercrime offenses against him.

Additionally, in September 2025, the Department of State Services filed a five count charge against Sowore, alongside social media platforms X Corp and Meta Incorporation, over posts critical of President Bola Tinubu.

Sowore has consistently positioned himself as a vocal critic of government policies and an advocate for democratic rights, often organizing or participating in protests demanding accountability and good governance in Nigeria.

As of Thursday evening, Sowore remained in police custody awaiting formal charges and arraignment, with his legal team preparing to represent him in court proceedings expected to commence soon.