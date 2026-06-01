Police Arrest Seven Over Stolen Hyundai Cars

Police have arrested seven suspects and recovered three unregistered Hyundai cars in the Eastern Region, after a cyber tracking operation traced a stolen vehicle to a hideout at Asamankese.

The Inspector-General of Police’s special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) made the arrests in connection with the theft of three unregistered Hyundai Elantra and Sonata vehicles. According to police, the team received a report on 25 May 2026 about a stolen unregistered blue Hyundai Elantra taken from its owner at Nkawkaw.

Acting on the complaint, CVET launched a digital and intelligence-led investigation and tracked the vehicle to a hideout at Roman Down, Asamankese. Working with the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) detachment in the area, the team arrested the suspects and recovered two more stolen vehicles in their possession.

The seven suspects, who police say are assisting investigations, are Acheampong Otuo Kofi alias “Levels”, 28; Kpachen Ebenezer, 26; Fianko Isaac alias “Yaw”, 35; Besah Elizabeth, 24; David Kudalor, 28; Enoch Acheampong, 38; and Solomon Odei, 35. None has been charged.

All seven remain in custody as inquiries continue, while the three vehicles have been impounded. Police say efforts are underway to recover more stolen cars believed to be linked to the group, and have appealed to the public to volunteer information on any suspected car theft syndicate operating in their area.