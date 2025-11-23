Police Arrest Nigerian Murder Suspect Hiding in Eastern Region

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old Nigerian national wanted for the alleged abduction and murder of a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer and her daughter in Nigeria.

Victor Benjamin Fejemirokum was apprehended on Sunday, November 23, 2025, during an intelligence-led operation at Akyem Wenchi near Akwatia in the Denkyembour District. The suspect allegedly committed the crime in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria before fleeing across the border to evade arrest by Nigerian authorities.

Regional Commander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Ohene-Boadi confirmed the arrest during a news briefing, stating that Fejemirokum had been secretly lodging with a friend in the area. He emphasized Ghana’s readiness to support neighbouring states when criminal cases cross borders.

The case gained international attention after a viral video surfaced alleging the suspect had abducted and subsequently murdered the two victims. Following the crime, the suspect reportedly fled Nigeria to escape arrest by the Nigerian Police Force.

Acting on intelligence, the Eastern South Regional Police Command tracked Fejemirokum to the home of a friend at Akyem Wenchi. DCOP Ohene-Boadi indicated that the command deployed an intelligence-led operation upon receiving information about the suspect’s hideout, leading to his successful arrest.

The female FRSC officer has been identified in some reports as SRC Lasisi Funmilayo, though police have not officially confirmed all victim details. The incident sparked outrage in Nigeria when news of the alleged double murder spread across social media platforms.

Fejemirokum remains in police custody as Ghana prepares to hand him over to Nigerian authorities in the coming days. DCOP Ohene-Boadi stated that frantic efforts are underway to facilitate the suspect’s return to Nigeria to face charges.

The arrest highlights the increasing role of intelligence sharing and collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian authorities in tackling transnational crime. The Ghana Police Service has been working closely with Nigerian authorities to facilitate the suspect’s extradition process.

DCOP Ohene-Boadi used the opportunity to appeal to the public for vigilance, stating that citizens should report suspicious movements of persons or groups in their communities as a matter of urgency to help prevent crime. He assured the public of sustained operations to deal with criminal activities within the jurisdiction.

The Eastern South Regional Police Command covers areas including Koforidua, Akwatia, and surrounding districts. The command has recorded several successful intelligence-led operations in recent months, demonstrating enhanced capacity in tracking and apprehending criminal suspects.

In October 2025, the same command arrested two suspects in connection with a plot to assassinate the Chief of Akyem Kwabeng ahead of his first Royal Durbar. The suspects were apprehended after undercover officers embedded themselves in the network and uncovered the assassination plan.

Ghana and Nigeria maintain strong bilateral relations on security matters, regularly sharing intelligence on criminal activities that span both countries. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols facilitate cooperation between member states’ law enforcement agencies in pursuing cross-border criminals.

The FRSC is a Nigerian government agency responsible for road safety administration, including prevention and minimization of accidents on Nigerian roads. Officers of the corps perform duties similar to traffic police in other countries, focusing on road safety enforcement and public education.

This arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of regional security cooperation in addressing transnational crime. Police have not disclosed when exactly Fejemirokum crossed into Ghana or how long he had been hiding in Akyem Wenchi before his arrest.

The suspect’s extradition to Nigeria will follow established legal procedures governing transfer of criminal suspects between countries. Ghana’s extradition laws require proper documentation and verification before handing over suspects to foreign jurisdictions.

The Ghana Police Service continues to urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or persons to the nearest police station. Community cooperation remains essential in preventing and solving crimes across the country.