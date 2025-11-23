Police Arrest Man in Viral Child Smoking Video

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Samuel Obeng Acheampong for allegedly giving a cigarette to a child in a viral video that sparked widespread public outrage.

Police confirmed the arrest on November 22, 2025, through an intelligence led operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The suspect admitted to the offence during interrogation and disclosed that the incident took place approximately five years ago.

Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer of the CID, signed the statement confirming the arrest. Authorities emphasized that perpetrators who expose children to danger will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice.

The arrest follows a referral from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection after the video circulated on social media. The Ministry described the act as abusive and unlawful, stating that exposing a child to harmful substances violates the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), which protects children from physical, psychological, and moral harm.

The Ministry added that such behaviour undermines ongoing national work under the Early Childhood Care and Development Policy, which aims to promote safe environments for young children. The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection formally referred the case to the CID for investigation and possible prosecution.

Samuel Obeng Acheampong remains in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation, and will be brought before court to face charges. The Police Service cautioned the public against acts that endanger the welfare of children, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding minors from harm.

The incident occurred as Ghana approaches the final days of the 16 Days of Activism Against Sexual and Gender Based Violence. The Ministry called on families, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations, and all stakeholders to intensify efforts to prevent violence and safeguard vulnerable groups, especially women and children.

The Children’s Act mandates protection of all children from harm and criminalizes child endangerment. Legal experts note that exposing minors to harmful substances constitutes a serious offence under Ghanaian law, carrying potential penalties upon conviction.

The case has reignited conversations about child protection mechanisms in Ghana and the role of social media in exposing abuse. Authorities continue to investigate whether additional individuals were involved in the incident captured in the video.