Police Arrest Key Suspect in Brutal Kasoa Triple Murder After Four-Month Manhunt

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Samuel Amoah, alias “Biggie,” in connection with the brutal murder of three people at Tuba Net-Link Estates in Kasoa, following an intensive four-month intelligence operation that culminated in his capture in the Eastern Region.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), confirmed the arrest during a press briefing in Accra on Saturday, September 20, detailing the horrific nature of the crimes that shocked the Central Region community in May.

The incident unfolded on May 19, 2024, when police received reports of a violent attack at a residential property in the Kasoa suburb. Officers arriving at the scene discovered 39-year-old Alberta Hagan and two of her children lying in pools of blood, victims of what investigators determined to be severe head trauma from assault.

Remarkably, one child survived the brutal attack despite sustaining multiple deep head wounds and was immediately rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. A five-month-old baby was found unharmed on a sofa in the house’s main hall, apparently spared from the violence that claimed three lives.

Post-mortem examinations conducted at the Police Hospital confirmed that all three deceased victims died from severe head injuries caused by assault, according to Donkor’s detailed account of the investigation.

The CID boss, who recently made history as the first Ghanaian and only female elected to the newly formed INTERPOL Africa Committee, revealed that investigations uncovered a domestic relationship gone wrong as the motive behind the killings.

Amoah had been living with the victims and was romantically involved with Hagan before their relationship deteriorated due to financial disputes. The breakdown allegedly triggered the suspect’s violent rage, prompting him to attack Hagan and the two children who witnessed the initial assault.

Following the murders, Amoah fled the scene and went into hiding, prompting a sustained manhunt by police intelligence units across multiple regions. The investigation culminated on September 17, 2025, when officers apprehended him in Suhum, Eastern Region, after months of coordinated surveillance operations.

During police interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crimes and expressed remorse for his actions, according to Donkor’s statement. The admission provides crucial evidence for prosecutors preparing the case for court proceedings.

The arrest comes at a time when Donkor has been leading significant reforms within the CID since her appointment as Director-General in March 2025, replacing COP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie in a major police service reshuffle by Inspector-General Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Kasoa has experienced several high-profile criminal cases recently, including the ongoing prosecution of individuals connected to the murder of Lance Corporal Michael Danso in April 2024. That case remains before an Accra High Court with proceedings scheduled to resume in May 2025.

The Tuba Net-Link Estates case highlights ongoing security challenges in rapidly developing suburban areas around Accra, where residential expansion often outpaces adequate security infrastructure and community policing resources.

Amoah remains in police custody assisting with ongoing investigations before his expected arraignment in court. Authorities have not disclosed whether he will face additional charges beyond the three murder counts anticipated based on the victims’ deaths.

The Ghana Police Service emphasized its commitment to handling the case with urgency and professionalism to ensure justice for the victims and their families, while also serving as a deterrent to potential perpetrators of domestic violence.

The surviving child’s condition and recovery progress have not been disclosed by authorities, though medical professionals continue providing necessary treatment for the head injuries sustained during the attack.

Community leaders in the Kasoa area have called for increased police patrols and improved domestic violence intervention programs following this latest tragedy, highlighting the need for better support systems to prevent relationship disputes from escalating to fatal violence.

The case underscores broader challenges facing Ghana’s criminal justice system in addressing domestic violence cases before they reach lethal outcomes, particularly in rapidly urbanizing areas where traditional community support structures may be weakening.