Police Arrest Four in Major Cannabis Seizure Operation

Tema police have arrested four men after discovering 315 compressed parcels of suspected cannabis concealed in truck tires during a Monday operation that highlights Ghana’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

The suspects, identified as Nura Sali, 44, Pius Chukwuma, 49, Mustapha Umar, 18, and Abdulai Amayau, 23, were arrested on Monday, September 8, following a tip-off, according to the Tema Regional Police Command’s Public Affairs Unit.

Officers from the Tema Community 1 District Police discovered the suspected Indian hemp hidden within the tires of a truck bearing registration number GN 7291-16 at the Community 1 Industrial Area. The vehicle has been impounded while investigations continue, with all four suspects remaining in police custody.

ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs at the Tema Regional Police Command, praised the officers’ professionalism in executing the operation. “The Regional Police Command commends the arresting officers for their professionalism and reiterates its resolve to combat drug-related offences in order to safeguard our communities,” the official statement noted.

The seizure represents another significant drug bust in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region, where law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to combat narcotics trafficking. Last month, police in the Central Region arrested two suspects with 519 compressed parcels of suspected Indian hemp, demonstrating the scale of cannabis trafficking operations across the country.

Ghana’s location along West African drug trafficking routes makes it a key transit point for narcotics moving between South America and Europe. According to the World Drug Report 2024 launched in Accra, local drug markets in Africa are rapidly diversifying, shifting from predominantly domestically sourced cannabis to multiple transiting drugs, posing growing public health challenges.

The concealment method used in Monday’s bust—hiding drugs within vehicle tires—reflects the increasingly sophisticated techniques employed by trafficking networks. Earlier this year, international operations dismantled trafficking rings in Ghana that exploited postal shipments, with authorities seizing 18.8 kg of marijuana in parcels bound for the UK.

Cannabis remains the most widely used drug worldwide with 228 million users, making seizures like Monday’s operation crucial for disrupting supply chains and reducing availability in local markets.

The Tema Regional Police Command has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station for swift action. The call for public cooperation reflects law enforcement’s recognition that community involvement is essential for effective drug interdiction efforts.

Ghana’s anti-narcotics efforts have yielded significant results recently, including the arrest of a Nigerian national in March with 192kg of cocaine and 0.42kg of heroin valued at over two million dollars, demonstrating the country’s commitment to combating both cannabis and hard drug trafficking.

The four suspects will face charges related to drug trafficking under Ghana’s narcotics control laws. The case highlights the ongoing challenge facing West African nations as they work to prevent their territories from becoming major drug transit corridors connecting South American producers with European markets.

Police investigations continue as authorities work to determine the origin and intended destination of the seized cannabis, potentially uncovering broader trafficking networks operating in the region.