Police Arrest Five Suspects Behind Robberies in Sefwi Bekwai

Police in the Western North Region have arrested five men aged between 19 and 35 on suspicion of carrying out multiple robberies around Sefwi Bekwai following several weeks of intelligence operations, the Ghana Police Service announced on Sunday.

The suspects are Iddrisu Abdalla, 20, Abdul Rahaman Abubakar, 21, Okasha Mohammed, 19, Toffic Bawa, 24, and Richard Gyapong, 35. They were detained following an intelligence-led operation that police said underscores the service’s commitment to combating crime and maintaining security in the region.

Officers intercepted three of the men riding an unregistered motorbike during a patrol in Sefwi Wiawso and surrounding communities on December 3, 2025. The group attempted to evade a checkpoint at Mpesiem before being pursued and arrested, police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Interrogation of the initial three suspects led to the apprehension of the remaining two. Searches at their homes led to the seizure of a backpack containing talismans, a face mask and several rings, items police said were used to aid their activities.

Western North Regional Police Commander DCOP Dr. Francis Tsidi said at a press briefing that investigators have linked the men to multiple robbery cases reported in the area. According to police, the suspects are believed to be members of a gang responsible for most robberies in and around Sefwi Bekwai.

The arrests come amid growing concerns about security on roads in the Western North Region. In October, traders and drivers expressed fear following another armed robbery attack on the Wassa Sefwi Bekwai road, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the area.

The suspects failed to stop when ordered to do so by officers manning the checkpoint, prompting the pursuit that led to their capture. Police recovered the unregistered motorcycle used by the suspects during their alleged operations.

All five suspects are being held in police custody while the investigation continues. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the men have been charged or when they will appear in court.

The Western North Regional Command has been conducting several intelligence operations to address the robbery incidents that have plagued the Sefwi Bekwai area in recent months. The successful arrests demonstrate enhanced coordination between police intelligence units and patrol teams in the region.

Police have urged residents to continue providing information that could assist investigations. The service has assured the public that all tips will be treated confidentially as efforts intensify to dismantle criminal networks operating in the region.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in efforts to restore security and confidence among residents and travelers in the Sefwi Bekwai area. Authorities say they remain committed to pursuing other suspected members of criminal gangs operating in the Western North Region.