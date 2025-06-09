Police Arrest Fake Doctor Running Travel Scam in Kasoa Sting

Kasoa police apprehended a fraudster posing as a medical doctor to deceive victims with fraudulent overseas travel offers, capturing the suspect clad in a lab coat and stethoscope during an intelligence-led operation.

Frederick Papa Kow-Assifuah was arrested on June 6, 2025, at Crispo City while awaiting another victim lured through online communication, according to the Police Intelligence Directorate.

A search of his hideout uncovered medical props including stethoscopes, syringes, IV drips, and vaccine bottles alongside a Ghanaian passport and GH¢8,500 cash. Kow-Assifuah confessed to impersonating a physician at the fictitious “United Brain Hospital” in Mallam during interrogation. Police confirmed he additionally fabricated online romantic relationships to pressure women into paying for non-existent European travel packages.

The suspect remains in custody assisting investigations and will face prosecution, authorities stated. This case highlights evolving tactics used by fraudsters exploiting professional impersonation and digital deception to target Ghanaians seeking migration opportunities.