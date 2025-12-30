Police Arrest Cyborg Over Viral Gun Discharge at Stadium

Police have arrested the suspect captured in a viral video discharging a firearm at a public event at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

According to a press release issued by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the arrest followed investigations by the Cyber Vetting Team.

“The Cyber Vetting Team at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters has arrested a suspect seen in a viral video discharging a firearm at a public event at the El-Wak Stadium, Accra on 28th December 2025,” the statement said.

The suspect was identified as Abubakari Sadick, popularly known as Cyborg, and was arrested at Adenta on December 29, 2025.

“The suspect, identified as Abubakari Sadick, popularly known as ‘Cyborg,’ was arrested on 29th December 2025 at Adenta for possession and discharging of firearm,” police stated.

The CID disclosed that the firearm used in the incident had been retrieved. “The weapon, a Derya MK-12 firearm, with registration number 22-GHA-1162, has been retrieved and secured as evidence,” the statement added.

The incident occurred during a street celebration following Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake’s headline performance at the AfroFuture Festival at El-Wak Stadium. Massive crowds gathered in neighbourhoods including New Town, Nima, and Kanda as Asake moved through the streets, tossing cash to fans and engaging with supporters.

In the viral video, Sadick was seen pleading with President John Dramani Mahama and other officials, acknowledging that his action was prohibited. He justified firing the rifle as a “gunshot salute” for Asake, whom he described as a “brother from another mother.” Amid cheers from the crowd, he raised the rifle and fired repeatedly, sending sparks skyward.

Police further indicated that the suspect remains in custody and will be processed for court. “The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, and will be put before the court to face justice,” the CID noted.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, December 30, the Ghana Police Service reminded the public that holding a registered firearm does not give licence to fire it indiscriminately. The Service warned that gun permits can be revoked and offenders prosecuted.

According to the CID, the suspect is accused of unlawfully discharging a firearm, in violation of Ghana’s Firearms Act and the Public Order Act. Police stressed that lawful ownership does not permit indiscriminate use.