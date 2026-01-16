Police Arrest Content Creator Ekow Black Over Viral Woman Assault Video

The Ghana Police Service has arrested popular social media content creator Christford Affadu Danful, known online as Ekow Black, following widespread public outrage over a viral video showing him physically assaulting a woman, with authorities describing the operation as swift and intelligence led.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Thursday, January 16, 2026, police confirmed that the suspect was picked up on Thursday, January 15, 2026, following an intelligence led operation by the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Special Cyber Vetting Team. The arrest was carried out through the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after disturbing footage circulated widely on social media platforms.

The Ghana Police Service, through the Criminal Investigation Department, has arrested a suspect captured in a viral video physically assaulting a woman, the statement said. Police explained that the arrest followed the circulation of the footage online, which triggered swift action from law enforcement and generated significant public outrage across social media platforms including X, formerly Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat where Ekow Black maintains substantial followings.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect and the victim previously lived together and had a troubled relationship marked by frequent disagreements. According to police, these disagreements reportedly escalated into verbal confrontations and physical assaults. The statement indicated that authorities uncovered a history of domestic conflict between the two individuals who had shared living arrangements prior to the incident captured on video.

The viral video, which was shared on X by the account Long Lyf on Tuesday, January 14, 2026, showed the visibly agitated content creator ostensibly striking a woman multiple times while shouting for her to leave him alone. In the footage, Ekow Black could be heard repeatedly screaming “Leave me alone, Rachel! Leave me alone!” as he swung his fists at the woman believed to be his girlfriend. The video amassed over 200,000 views, 600 likes, and more than 100 comments, sparking intense public debate and condemnation.

The suspect is currently being held in lawful custody as investigations continue. Police indicated that he will be arraigned before court to face charges in line with the law. Suspect Danful is currently in lawful custody and is expected to be put before the court to face charges in accordance with the law, the statement added, confirming that formal prosecution would proceed through established legal channels.

The Ghana Police Service used the opportunity to reaffirm its stance against violence and its resolve to pursue offenders regardless of their social status or online following. The service reassures the public of its commitment to protecting lives, upholding the law, and ensuring that acts of violence are dealt with decisively, the statement concluded, emphasizing that celebrity or influencer status would not shield perpetrators from accountability.

The arrest has generated significant attention partly because of Ekow Black’s online persona as a feminist content creator who regularly shared videos calling out toxic masculinity and advocating for women’s rights. The apparent contradiction between his public advocacy and the alleged assault documented in the viral video prompted accusations of hypocrisy from social media users who expressed shock and disappointment at the footage.

After the video went viral, Ekow Black shared his reaction during a live interaction with followers on Instagram, claiming the incident had been resolved previously and questioning why the footage was being circulated. He stated that the couple had a fight and that the woman’s friend secretly recorded the video without either party’s knowledge. According to his account, after the incident occurred, both families intervened and the matter was resolved amicably, leaving him confused about the video’s recent emergence and widespread circulation.

“We had a fight, and her friend secretly recorded the video. I did not know about the video, and Rachel also did not know about the video. That was me then, our parents and families came in, and we resolved the issue; I don’t know why this is being circulated now,” he said amid tears during the emotional live session. His explanation suggested the incident predated its viral circulation by a significant period, though he did not specify when the assault occurred.

Social media reactions to the arrest were overwhelmingly critical, with many users expressing that the content creator’s feminist advocacy appeared performative in light of the assault allegations. One commenter described him as “such a coward” who would “sit on TikTok and yap rubbish in the name of supporting women,” adding “I knew he was fake all along.” Others suggested this was unlikely to be an isolated incident, with one user stating “I am very sure it is not his first time hitting her.”

The case highlights ongoing concerns about domestic violence in Ghana and the role of social media in exposing abuse that might otherwise remain private. The viral nature of the video, which brought the alleged assault to public attention despite occurring previously and being handled through family mediation, demonstrates how digital platforms can circumvent traditional conflict resolution mechanisms and bring private matters into public scrutiny.

Ghana’s legal framework addresses domestic violence through the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732), which criminalizes physical abuse within intimate relationships and provides protections for victims. The law defines domestic violence broadly to include physical abuse, sexual abuse, economic abuse, emotional or psychological abuse, and intimidation. Penalties for perpetrators can include fines, imprisonment, or both, depending on the severity of the offense.

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), a specialized unit within the Ghana Police Service, handles cases involving domestic violence, child abuse, and other crimes affecting vulnerable populations. DOVVSU works to provide support services for victims while pursuing prosecution of offenders, though resource constraints and cultural factors sometimes limit the unit’s effectiveness in addressing the full scope of domestic violence in Ghana.

Statistics on domestic violence in Ghana reveal widespread prevalence. According to Ghana Statistical Service data from the 2022 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, approximately 27 percent of ever partnered women aged 15 to 49 years have experienced physical and emotional violence from their partners. The data indicates that domestic violence cuts across educational levels, socioeconomic strata, and geographic regions, though reporting rates remain low due to stigma, fear of retaliation, and lack of confidence in justice systems.

The Special Cyber Vetting Team that conducted Ekow Black’s arrest represents a specialized police unit focused on crimes facilitated through or documented on digital platforms. The team’s involvement reflects the Ghana Police Service’s efforts to develop capabilities addressing cybercrime and technology enabled offenses as internet penetration expands and social media usage increases across Ghana.

The case also raises questions about the ethics of circulating assault videos on social media. While the footage’s viral spread ultimately led to police action, victims’ rights advocates debate whether sharing such content without consent serves justice or compounds trauma by forcing victims to relive abuse publicly. The video’s original poster, Long Lyf, did not indicate whether permission was obtained from the victim before sharing the footage that exposed her to public scrutiny.

For content creators and influencers, the incident serves as a reminder that public personas must align with private behavior or face accountability when contradictions emerge. Ekow Black built an audience partly through feminist content criticizing male violence against women, making allegations that he engaged in such violence particularly damaging to his credibility and reputation. The cognitive dissonance between his advocacy and alleged actions intensified public backlash beyond what might have occurred for someone without his specific platform and messaging.

As the case proceeds through Ghana’s legal system, it will test whether the justice system treats alleged perpetrators consistently regardless of their social media following or public profile. The police statement’s emphasis on dealing with violence decisively “regardless of social status or online following” signals intent to apply equal justice, though implementation will ultimately demonstrate whether this principle holds in practice.

The arrest occurred amid broader national conversations about violence against women, domestic abuse, and the role of technology in both documenting and potentially preventing such violence. Women’s rights organizations in Ghana have long advocated for stronger enforcement of domestic violence laws and increased support services for survivors, arguing that cultural attitudes often minimize abuse and discourage reporting.

Whether Ekow Black’s prosecution results in conviction will depend on evidence presented in court, including potentially the viral video itself, testimony from the victim and other witnesses, and any additional evidence police gathered during their investigation. The suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, though the video evidence appears to document physical assault clearly, potentially strengthening the prosecution’s case.

For the victim, identified in the video audio as Rachel, the case’s public nature may present both opportunities and challenges. While police involvement provides formal avenues for justice unavailable through family mediation alone, the widespread attention may subject her to public scrutiny, victim blaming, or pressure to drop charges. Victim support services and legal protections will be critical in ensuring her safety and agency throughout the legal process.

The case demonstrates both the power and perils of social media in documenting and publicizing alleged crimes. The video’s viral spread mobilized public pressure that likely accelerated police action, yet also thrust both parties into unwanted spotlight with potential negative consequences extending beyond the immediate legal matter. As digital platforms become increasingly central to public discourse and informal accountability mechanisms, questions about appropriate use of such tools for addressing private harms will continue generating debate.