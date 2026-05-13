Police Arrest Alleged Mastermind of Kasoa Child Trafficking Ring

Investigators have arrested the woman identified as the alleged leader and financier of a child trafficking syndicate operating across Ghana, as one five-year-old victim remains missing and a court hearing into the case proceeds today.

Lucinda Naomi Otchere, a midwife in charge of the maternity and labour ward at Trust Mother and Child Hospital in Osu, was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 13. Her arrest marks a significant development in an investigation the Ghana Police Service launched on April 10, 2026, after the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) received a complaint through the Kasoa Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) about the disappearance of seven-year-old Khadija Karim.

Police had named Otchere as the alleged ringleader in earlier public statements, even before her arrest. Investigators say she allegedly paid GHC20,000 to receive Khadija from a fellow suspect, Janet Larbi, and later paid a further GHC35,000, directing Larbi to deliver a five-year-old girl to a couple residing at Pokuase.

“The five-year-old girl sent to Pokuase is still missing,” police confirmed.

Otchere’s arrest brings the total number of suspects in custody to seven. Six others — Grace Osei Afriyie, Regina Agyeiwaa, Janet Larbi, Mary Dotse, Yvonne Twumasi and Sakina Omar — were arrested during an earlier operation by the Central East Regional Police Command. Khadija Karim has since been safely recovered, and a 10-month-old infant allegedly sold to two of the suspects for GHC35,000 has been rescued and reunited with her biological parent.

The Ghana Police Service is urging the couple believed to be holding the missing five-year-old near Pokuase Agya Herbal to bring the child to the nearest police station immediately. Police say at least two other accomplices, known only as Adjeiwaa and Hawa, remain at large.

Five suspects are currently on remand, with Grace Osei Afriyie on court bail. The case returns to the Ofankor Circuit Court today.