Police Arrest 65 Suspects in Nationwide Drug and Crime Sweep

Authorities have arrested 65 suspects and seized narcotics, ammunition, gaming machines, and other items during coordinated intelligence-led operations across multiple regions, the Ghana Police Service announced.

The operations targeted known criminal hideouts, drug peddling sites, and illegal gambling locations between December 13 and December 21 in the Upper East, Central, Eastern North, and Tema regions. The coordinated raids form part of a broader national effort to strengthen public safety and disrupt drug trafficking, illegal gambling, and other criminal networks ahead of the festive season.

At Paga in the Upper East Region, four men, including porters and a driver’s mate, were arrested. Authorities recovered eight jackpot gaming machines, thirteen rolls of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, mobile phones, and other items from the suspects.

In the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, seven suspects were detained and found with various narcotics, including substances known locally as timaking, Tdrona, and royal fart, as well as Indian hemp, cigarettes, and gaming machines. The police described the Cape Coast operation as targeting multiple drug peddling hotspots in the city.

The Eastern North Regional Police Command arrested three suspects in Kwahu Nkwatia, recovering 46 wraps of suspected narcotic drugs and ten rounds of BB ammunition. The suspects, aged between 25 and 45, are assisting investigations into the source and distribution networks for the seized items.

In Senya Beraku, 13 individuals were arrested across three locations with suspected Indian hemp, local gin, shisha, a toy gun, and other items. Some criminal hideouts were reportedly set on fire by police to prevent further illegal activity at the locations, though authorities did not provide details about the extent of the property destruction.

Another 38 suspects were apprehended during Christmas special operations conducted at Prampram, Tema Newtown, Sege, and Kpong. Police described these raids as intelligence-led efforts to clamp down on drug peddling, illegal gambling, and other criminal activities in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that all suspects and exhibits are currently in custody assisting with investigations. Authorities indicated that those found culpable will face prosecution under relevant laws governing narcotics possession, illegal gambling, and possession of ammunition.

The operations demonstrate increased police activity targeting criminal networks during the December festive period, when authorities typically intensify patrols and enforcement actions to maintain public order and safety. Law enforcement agencies have warned that criminal activities tend to spike during holiday periods due to increased movement and economic activity.

Gaming machines seized during the operations are believed to be connected to illegal gambling syndicates operating across various regions. Gambling without proper licensing remains a criminal offense in Ghana, though enforcement has historically been inconsistent in some areas.

The BB ammunition recovered in Kwahu Nkwatia raises concerns about the proliferation of weapons, including air rifles and pellet guns, which are sometimes used in criminal activities or by individuals without proper authorization. Police have emphasized the need for stricter controls on all forms of weaponry.

The seizure of substances including Indian hemp, locally produced spirits, and other narcotics reflects the ongoing challenge of drug trafficking and abuse in Ghana. Public health officials have repeatedly warned about the dangers of substance abuse, particularly among young people in urban and peri-urban communities.

The Ghana Police Service announced the arrests through an update on its official Facebook page, providing details about the various operations across the four regions. Authorities emphasized their commitment to maintaining law and order during the festive season and beyond.

Civil society organizations working on drug prevention and rehabilitation have welcomed the police operations while calling for complementary efforts to address the root causes of drug abuse and criminal activity. Advocates have urged government to invest more resources in youth employment, education, and community development programs.

The suspects are expected to be processed through the criminal justice system in the coming weeks, with those charged facing prosecution in various circuit and district courts across the affected regions.