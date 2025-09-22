Police Arrest 38 Over Priest Murder in Nigeria

Police in Nigeria’s Enugu State have arrested 38 suspects in connection with the assassination of Rev. Fr. Mathew Eya, a Catholic priest gunned down while returning to his parish on September 19, 2025.

The arrests followed intensive bush combing operations and raids on criminal hideouts across Nsukka Local Government Area, where Fr. Eya served as parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church Eha-Ndiagu. The Enugu State Government has condemned the brutal murder and placed a ₦10 million bounty on information leading to the arrest of the priest’s killers.

Fr. Eya was shot dead on the evening of September 19, 2025, along the Eha-Ndiagu – Eha-Etiti Road in Eha-Alumona community while returning from Enugu to his parish. The assailants, reportedly on motorcycles, intercepted his vehicle and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Enugu State Police Commissioner Mamman Bitrus Giwa ordered the manhunt that resulted in the mass arrests. Speaking through Command spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe, Giwa vowed that law enforcement would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The police commissioner deployed operatives from the Udenu Area Command alongside tactical and operational squads to conduct extensive search operations throughout the affected region. All 38 suspects are currently undergoing screening to identify the actual perpetrators of the crime.

The assassination has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s Catholic community, with the Nsukka Catholic Diocese expressing profound grief over the loss. The diocese confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, describing widespread shock among clergy and parishioners.

Local communities initially attributed the killing to suspected Fulani herdsmen who have reportedly been terrorizing the area. However, police have not confirmed the identity or motives of the attackers, emphasizing that investigations remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder.

The incident adds to growing concerns about insecurity affecting religious leaders across Nigeria. Catholic priests have increasingly become targets of criminal groups, with several high-profile attacks reported in recent years across different states.

The Enugu State Government, through spokesperson Malachy Agbo, described the priest’s murder as cowardly and cold-blooded, promising full support for police investigations. The substantial bounty offered by state authorities underscores the seriousness with which officials are treating the case.

Church authorities have called for enhanced security measures to protect clergy members, particularly those serving in remote communities where criminal activities have intensified. The Catholic Church operates numerous parishes across Enugu State, many located in areas with limited security presence.

The murder highlights broader security challenges facing Nigeria’s southeast region, where various criminal groups operate with increasing boldness. Kidnapping, armed robbery, and targeted killings have become frequent occurrences, straining relationships between communities and security agencies.

Police operations in the aftermath of Fr. Eya’s death have expanded beyond the immediate crime scene to encompass wider areas suspected of harboring criminal elements. The comprehensive approach reflects determination by security agencies to dismantle networks that may be responsible for escalating violence in the region.

Community leaders in Nsukka have praised police responsiveness while calling for sustained security operations to prevent future attacks. The priest’s murder has galvanized local support for enhanced cooperation between residents and law enforcement agencies.

The investigation represents a test case for Nigeria’s security apparatus, with many observers watching to see whether authorities can successfully prosecute those responsible for the high-profile killing. Previous cases involving attacks on religious figures have yielded mixed results in terms of successful prosecutions.

Religious leaders across Nigeria have condemned the assassination, calling for prayers and peaceful resolution of security challenges affecting their communities. The incident has prompted discussions about providing better protection for clergy members serving in volatile areas.

The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation, though police emphasize that identifying the actual perpetrators from among the 38 suspects remains the primary focus. Authorities expect the screening process to yield crucial leads that could break open the case.

As investigations continue, the priest’s death serves as a stark reminder of the security risks facing religious workers in Nigeria’s troubled regions. The outcome of this case may influence how authorities approach similar crimes targeting vulnerable community leaders.