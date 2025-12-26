Police Arrest 15 After Ho Central Mosque Shooting

Police have arrested at least 15 people following a shooting incident at the Ho Central Mosque in the Volta Region on Friday morning, December 26. The incident, which occurred around 9:30 am, left multiple people injured ahead of Jummah prayers.

According to preliminary reports, about five masked men reportedly stormed the mosque and allegedly demanded keys to the facility while attempting to force worshippers out. Residents living around the mosque challenged the intruders, leading to a violent confrontation during which shots were fired.

The number of casualties remains unclear, with different reports citing between seven and 10 people sustaining gunshot wounds and other injuries. At least two individuals are reportedly in critical condition. All injured persons have been taken to nearby health facilities for treatment.

While authorities have not officially confirmed the motive, multiple sources suggest the incident may be connected to a longstanding dispute over the Volta Regional Chief Imam position. This dispute has existed within the Muslim community since the death of former Volta Regional Chief Imam, Umoro Danjimah Hamzah.

The conflict centres on disagreement over his successor, with one faction supporting Alfas Anas, who served as first deputy Imam to the deceased, and another faction opposing his installation. Despite the opposition, Alfas Anas was installed as Regional Chief Imam, creating tensions that have manifested in power struggles over who leads prayers at the central mosque.

Police responded swiftly to the Boxing Day attack, with officers arriving at the scene shortly after the shooting began. The 15 arrests represent a significant police action in the immediate aftermath of the violence.

Security in the area has been intensified, with visible police and military presence around the mosque and surrounding neighbourhoods in the Volta Regional capital. Authorities are working to maintain calm and prevent further escalation.

The Ho Muslim community, widely regarded as one of the most peaceful in Ghana, now faces a challenge to its reputation. Community members have expressed disappointment at the turn of events, with some calling on the national Muslim leadership to intervene and resolve the underlying dispute.

Crime Check TV, which reported on the incident, condemned the violence and emphasised that mosques represent places of peace rather than conflict. The organisation has called on police to conduct a thorough investigation to establish all facts and ensure accountability.

Investigations into the shooting continue as authorities work to determine the full circumstances of the attack and identify all those responsible for the violence that disrupted what should have been a peaceful day of worship.