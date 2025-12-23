Police Arrest 132 Suspects in Accra Pre Christmas Security Operations

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 132 suspects following a series of special swoops and motor traffic operations conducted across parts of the Accra Metropolis as part of efforts to ensure safety during the Christmas festivities.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the Regional Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, said the operations led to the recovery of several items, including motorcycles, suspected stolen items and narcotic substances.

“The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a total of 132 suspects and retrieved various exhibits, including narcotic substances, suspected stolen items, and motorcycles, during a series of special swoop and motor operations conducted across several jurisdictions in the metropolis as part of sustained efforts to combat crime during this Christmas and beyond,” she stated.

Superintendent Obeng provided details of specific operations. On Thursday, December 18, 2025, police personnel from the Kotobabi District under the Nima Division conducted a swoop at Alojo near Merciful Hotel Annex, which led to the arrest of four suspects. “Details of which will be shared with you,” she said.

She added that another swoop was carried out on Sunday, December 21, 2025, by personnel from the Railways District Command under the Accra Central Division. “In a related operation on Sunday, December 21, personnel of the Railways District Command conducted swoops at identified criminal hideouts within the division, resulting in the arrest of 15 persons,” she noted.

Superintendent Obeng further disclosed that a motor traffic operation was undertaken on Friday, December 19, around East Legon and within the Airport Division. “The operation aimed at reducing crime and road traffic accidents, which resulted in the seizure of 36 motorcycles,” she explained. “Riders with minor offences were issued warning letters, while others are being processed before court.”

She added that similar operations were conducted in other parts of the metropolis as part of the command’s broader security strategy. The operations targeted known criminal hideouts and areas with high incidents of crime, deploying both uniformed and plainclothes officers to maximize effectiveness.

On the status of those arrested, Superintendent Obeng said all suspects are currently undergoing screening. “Meanwhile, all suspects arrested in the various operations are currently undergoing screening. Those found culpable will be put before the court, while persons not linked to any criminal activity will be released accordingly,” she stated.

She also noted that investigations are ongoing and that the exhibits retrieved would be subjected to further examination where required. “The retrieved exhibits have been retained and will be forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis where necessary,” she said.

The Regional Public Relations Officer urged the public to support the police by sharing credible information to help keep Accra safe. “The command encourages the general public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and credible information to help keep Accra safe,” she urged.

The arrests are part of a nationwide intensification of police operations ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities. Similar operations have been conducted in other regions, demonstrating a coordinated approach to crime prevention during the high traffic festive season.

In the Central East Region, police arrested 33 suspects during intelligence led swoops conducted in the early hours of December 16 and 17, 2025, within Kasoa Old Market, Awutu Breku, Gomoa Buduata, Senya Breku and surrounding communities. Some of those arrested were found in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and quantities of Tramadol. Police also impounded 45 motorbikes and recovered a toy gun during those operations.

The festive season typically sees increased movement of people and goods, creating opportunities for criminal activities such as theft, robbery, drug trafficking and traffic offences. Police forces across the country have therefore stepped up patrols, established checkpoints and conducted targeted operations in crime prone areas.

The motor traffic operations, which resulted in the seizure of 36 motorcycles in the East Legon and Airport areas, reflect concerns about the role of motorcycles in facilitating criminal activities. Many robberies and snatching incidents in urban areas involve suspects using motorcycles for quick getaways. Additionally, motorcycles are often used for transporting narcotics and other contraband.

The operations also aim to enforce traffic regulations, particularly the mandatory use of helmets by motorcycle riders and compliance with licensing requirements. Many motorcycle riders operate without proper documentation or safety equipment, contributing to road accidents and fatalities.

The police have emphasized that adequate security will continue to be provided at public events and in communities across the Greater Accra Region throughout the festive period. Increased police visibility, rapid response capabilities and community engagement are key components of the security strategy.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, secure their properties, avoid displaying large amounts of cash in public and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through emergency hotlines. The police have assured the public of their readiness to respond promptly to distress calls and maintain order during what is traditionally one of the busiest periods of the year.

The 132 arrests in Accra represent a significant enforcement action and demonstrate the police command’s commitment to proactive crime prevention rather than reactive responses. By targeting known criminal hideouts and conducting motor traffic operations simultaneously, the police aim to disrupt criminal networks and create a deterrent effect.

The screening process for the 132 suspects will determine which individuals will face criminal charges in court and which will be released. Suspects found with narcotic substances will likely face charges under the Narcotics Control, Enforcement and Sanctions Act, while those connected to stolen items may be charged with theft or receiving stolen property.

Motorcycle riders whose vehicles were impounded will need to produce proper documentation, including valid licenses, registration documents and insurance certificates, before their motorcycles can be released. Those who committed minor violations and received warning letters are expected to comply with regulations to avoid future sanctions.

The police operations come amid broader concerns about crime in urban areas, particularly armed robbery, drug trafficking and cybercrimes. While the swoops focus on street level offences, they form part of a comprehensive approach that includes intelligence gathering, community policing and partnerships with other security agencies.

As Ghana enters the peak of the festive season, with major events such as Detty December concerts, church services and family gatherings drawing large crowds, the police presence in Accra and other major cities will remain heightened. The goal is to ensure that residents and visitors can celebrate safely while criminal elements are deterred or apprehended.