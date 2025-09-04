Police Accused of Cover-Up in BCM Spintex Facility Controversy

Fresh allegations of a police cover-up have emerged following a reported incident at BCM Ghana Limited’s Spintex facility, deepening the company’s ongoing legal and corporate battles.

Weeks after BCM lodged a petition with the Ghana Police Service over what it described as an attack and attempted dismantling of its equipment allegedly orchestrated by embattled Angela List, the company says it has received no feedback or visible action.

This silence has fueled suspicions that law enforcement authorities are shielding businesswoman Angela List, who has been linked to the incident.

According to sources within BCM, police officers on the scene appeared more concerned with protecting Ms. List than securing the company’s assets.

“The police are in league with Angela List and are trying to cover up the matter instead of investigating her role,” one source alleged.

The dispute over BCM’s Spintex facility is tied to a broader battle for control of the mining company’s assets.

Meanwhile, Ms. List has denied orchestrating any attack, insisting that the police acted lawfully to stop an unlawful removal of BCM equipment.

But with the police yet to comment or act on BCM’s petition weeks after the incident, questions are mounting over the impartiality of the service.

Observers fear that the perception of bias could not only undermine the credibility of the police but also intensify tensions in the corporate dispute.