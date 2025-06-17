Pokuase Lifts 30-Day Ban on Drumming and Noise-Making: A Celebration of Tradition and Community

The vibrant community of Pokuase in the Ga State officially marked the end of the 30-day ban on drumming and noise-

making with a solemn yet celebratory ceremony on Thursday. The lifting of the ban, a significant event in the Ga traditional calendar, was performed through sacred rites led by Nii Offei Nkwantabisa IV, the Pokuase Dzasetse.

Sacred Rites and Cultural Significance

Amidst a gathering of chiefs, elders, and community members, Nii Nkwantabisa IV struck the ceremonial drum, signaling the end of the ban—a period observed annually to usher in peace and spiritual purification ahead of the Ga homowo festival. The event featured the pouring of libation, prayers for prosperity, and a reaffirmation of Ga cultural heritage.

Addressing lingering misconceptions, the Dzasetse emphasized that the rituals were not acts of idolatry but a continuation of ancestral traditions. “The odada and other

customary rites performed by the Ga people are sacred practices handed down by our forefathers. As their descendants, it is our duty to preserve them,” he stated.

He further recounted the historical struggles of the Ga people, tracing their migration from Israel and highlighting the pivotal role of priests in ensuring agricultural abundance through prayer and consultation.

Gratitude and Community Cooperation

Nii Nkwantabisa IV extended appreciation to residents, religious groups, and businesses for their compliance with the ban. “We are grateful to churches, mosques, and all who respected this period of reflection. Your cooperation strengthens our unity,” he said.

Regarding burial rites during the ban, he

clarified that while funerals were permitted, they were to be conducted quietly, without drumming or excessive noise.

Appeal for Development and Land Reclamation

Beyond cultural observances, the Dzasetse seized the moment to highlight pressing developmental needs in Pokuase. He called on the government to expedite the construction of a modern market, citing safety concerns over the current trading site. “The existing market is congested and dangerously close to the road, posing risks to traders and motorists,” he noted.

Additionally, he urged authorities to release a 500-acre land parcel near the stadium area, originally acquired in the 1940s for affordable housing but left undeveloped. “This land belongs to our

people. If the government cannot fulfill its housing pledge, it must be returned for community-driven projects, including a new market and commercial hub,” he asserted.

Pokuase as a Commercial Hub

Envisioning Pokuase as a strategic trade center, Nii Nkwantabisa IV proposed that the community could ease congestion in Accra’s central business district by serving as a distribution point for goods from outlying villages. “This will reduce traffic and boost local commerce,” he explained.

Looking Ahead

The ceremony concluded with a renewed sense of cultural pride and a call for progress. As Pokuase resumes its rhythmic drumbeats and lively festivities, the community remains hopeful that its leaders’ appeals for infrastructure and land justice will be heard.

For now, the streets of Pokuase echo once more with music and celebration—a testament to tradition’s enduring pulse in modern Ghana.

By [KingsleyAsiedu]