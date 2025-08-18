Pokuase Homowo 2025: Traditional Leader Calls for Unity, Development

The vibrant Pokuase community in the Trobu Municipality, Greater Accra Region, came alive on Saturday, 16th August 2025, as they celebrated the annual Homowo Festival with cultural displays, traditional rites, and a strong call for unity and development.

A Festival Rooted in History

The Homowo Festival, meaning “hooting at hunger,” traces its origins to a period of famine endured by the Ga people centuries ago. After overcoming hardship, the Ga people celebrated their survival with a bountiful harvest, mockingly “hooting” at hunger. Today, the festival symbolizes resilience, gratitude, and communal bonding, marked by rituals such as the sprinkling of kpokpoi (a sacred cornmeal dish), drumming, and libation pouring.

Nii Ofei Nkwantabisa IV’s Key Address

Nii Ofei Nkwanrabisa IV, the Dzaasetse (Custodian of the Stool) of Pokuase, used the occasion to highlight pressing community needs while urging unity among Ga leaders.

1. Appeal for Government Support

He made a passionate appeal to the NDC government and President John Dramani Mahama for urgent development projects, including:

– Construction of a modern market (proposed on the site of an existing pig farm).

– Renovation of the dilapidated police station.

– Timely completion of the Amasaman-Nsawam stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway, a critical economic corridor.

2. Flooding Crisis

Nii Nkwanrabisa IV lamented the persistent flooding caused by poor road drainage, which disrupts daily life.

“Anytime there’s a heavy downpour, schoolchildren are trapped by these floods,” he emphasized, calling for immediate government intervention.

3. Call for Peace and Youth Discipline

– He cautioned the youth against being manipulated into violence, urging them to uphold peace.

– He also advised traditional leaders to resolve disputes amicably—either through dialogue or legal means—to foster development in the Ga State.

Gratitude and Recognition

The Dzaasetse expressed deep gratitude to:

– Almighty God and ancestors for protection throughout the year.

– Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Sempe Mantse Nii Adote Otintor III, and Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II for their leadership.

Looking Ahead

As the 2025 Homowo celebrations concluded, the Pokuase community remains hopeful that their calls for development, unity, and flood mitigation will be addressed, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

By Kingsley Asiedu