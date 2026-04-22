Pogba Opens Up on Mourinho Falling Out at Manchester United

Paul Pogba has spoken candidly about his fractured relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, suggesting that a string of injuries, intense media scrutiny, and a shift in the club’s culture all contributed to one of football’s most publicised managerial fallouts.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the French midfielder said the pair started on warm terms but that his persistent injury problems gradually poisoned their working relationship. “We were very cool at the start, sending messages and stuff like that. He’s a really funny man. He’s a funny guy. He’s really special, to be honest. And after a time, I think the injuries created that,” Pogba said, suggesting the breakdown stemmed not from personal animosity but from the mounting pressure both men faced.

He added that Mourinho’s repeated questioning by the media about his fitness may have contributed to growing tension. “When always the media ask him questions about me, maybe makes him a bit like, ‘OK is he done?’ And this is the problem also with me, like a lot of people they love to ask about me.”

The breakdown between the two became public knowledge during Pogba’s second spell at United, which began with his then-world record £89 million return from Juventus in 2016. Pogba had previously alleged that Mourinho sent a photograph of him and his wife, Zulay, on holiday in Miami to his agent Mino Raiola while the player was recovering from injury, a move he said left him furious. Mourinho also stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy, and a heated training-ground confrontation between the pair was captured on television cameras. Reports at the time suggested Mourinho privately referred to Pogba as a “virus,” allegations that drew sharp reaction from the player’s camp. None of those specific claims were repeated in the latest interview.

Beyond his problems with Mourinho, Pogba reflected on how much Manchester United had changed between his first spell as a youth player and his high-profile return. He told Ferdinand that he sensed something was off almost immediately after rejoining and confided his doubts to former United defender Patrice Evra. “I said when I left, it wasn’t like that. You came to Manchester United with a clear idea of the culture of Manchester United. And it was a bit… it was different. Even the food, everything inside was different. It was a bit weird. I told Pat I don’t know if I’ll finish my contract basically here because I don’t feel like it’s the same.”

Pogba did see out his contract, leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer to return to Juventus in the summer of 2022. His second stint in Turin proved equally troubled. He was handed a four-year doping ban before the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the suspension to 18 months. He departed Juventus in November 2024 and spent seven months without a club before signing a two-year deal with Monaco, where the 2018 World Cup winner is rebuilding his career.