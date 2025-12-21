PNP Leader Nabla Accuses NDC of Shielding Corrupt Officials

People’s National Party Chairperson Janet Nabla has accused the National Democratic Congress government of selective prosecution, alleging authorities shield corrupt individuals while targeting opposition figures in what she describes as political witch-hunting.

Nabla criticized the government’s handling of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s case during recent media appearances, questioning the NDC’s moral authority to fight corruption. She argues that inconsistent enforcement undermines credibility regarding accountability claims.

The PNP leader expressed shock at the government’s refusal to accept Ofori-Atta’s offer for virtual court appearances despite his medical condition. She questioned why authorities insist on physical presence when technological alternatives exist that could facilitate proceedings without compromising health considerations.

Nabla emphasized that alleged misappropriated funds belong to all thirty-five million Ghanaians rather than only the six million who voted for the NDC. She cautioned against treating corruption prosecution as partisan trophy collection, arguing that financial crimes affect the entire nation regardless of political affiliation.

The PNP chairperson alleged that Attorney General Dominic Ayine issued nolle prosequi decisions allowing persons accused of owing over ten billion cedis to avoid prosecution while aggressively pursuing Ofori-Atta over 1.4 billion cedis. She characterized this disparity as evidence of selective justice based on political considerations.

Nabla challenged the NDC to demonstrate consistent anti-corruption commitment by prosecuting all suspected offenders equally. She suggested current enforcement patterns reveal political motivations rather than genuine accountability efforts, undermining public trust in justice system integrity.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor filed 78 corruption charges against Ofori-Atta and seven others in November 2025, primarily related to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited revenue assurance contracts. Prosecutors allege systematic financial misconduct causing estimated annual losses exceeding $100 million.

Attorney General Ayine confirmed December 18 that Ghana submitted formal extradition requests for Ofori-Atta and Ernest Darko Akore to United States authorities. The package transmitted December 10 through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs now awaits American judicial review.

Ofori-Atta left Ghana around January 2, 2025, prompting the OSP to declare him wanted in February after he failed to attend scheduled interviews. His legal team led by Frank Davies submitted medical documentation requesting virtual proceedings, which Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng rejected.

The extradition process faces potential lengthy court battles as Ofori-Atta retains American legal counsel and can challenge the request through multiple federal court levels. Attorney General Ayine acknowledged the case could reach the US Supreme Court through successive appeals.

Interpol issued a red notice for Ofori-Atta in June 2025 after the OSP designated him wanted in four high-profile corruption investigations. The notice requests law enforcement worldwide to locate and detain the suspect pending extradition proceedings.

President John Mahama’s administration launched Operation Recover All Loot chaired by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, recently presenting a report identifying thirty-six cases with combined estimated value of $20.49 billion in financial leakages requiring investigation.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office reported December 2025 that recoveries exceeded $337 million, surpassing the $200 million target and representing the agency’s highest annual performance. Officials attributed success to strengthened institutional leadership and international cooperation.

Nabla’s critique extends beyond the Ofori-Atta case to broader concerns about governance style. She previously compared Mahama’s second term to military rule, describing media atmosphere as intended to intimidate critics into silence rather than promoting genuine accountability.

The PNP leader petitioned EOCO in September 2025 demanding investigation into the GH¢78 million allocation to Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s Office of Government Communication. She questioned why the non-ministerial office received substantially more funding than the former Information Ministry managing six agencies.

Nabla has criticized civil society organizations for failing to defend former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo during her removal proceedings. She questioned why women’s rights groups remained silent despite receiving substantial funding specifically to advocate for female leaders facing institutional challenges.

The former PNC General Secretary founded the People’s National Party and became its 2024 presidential candidate. Her outspoken criticism of both major parties reflects positioning as alternative voice challenging what she characterizes as duopolistic governance patterns.

Political observers note Nabla’s criticisms resonate with segments questioning whether anti-corruption campaigns target genuine financial crimes or serve partisan score-settling objectives. The perception of selective prosecution could undermine public confidence in accountability mechanisms.

The NDC government maintains that prosecutions follow constitutional obligations and evidence-based investigations conducted by independent institutions including the Office of the Special Prosecutor and EOCO. Officials emphasize that rule of law requires holding all officials accountable regardless of political connections.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s office issued December 16 denials regarding alleged attempts securing safe passage for Ofori-Atta. The statement affirmed Akufo-Addo neither contemplated nor requested such considerations from President Mahama, emphasizing his consistent fidelity to rule of law.

The New Patriotic Party remains internally divided regarding the Ofori-Atta prosecution. While some members acknowledge economic challenges during his tenure, others defend his record and question prosecution motivations, viewing charges as politically motivated rather than legally grounded.

Public discourse reflects frustration over perceived elite immunity. Citizens draw comparisons between swift extraditions of minor cybercriminals and prolonged processes involving high-profile political figures, questioning whether wealth and connections enable avoiding accountability.

The charges against Ofori-Atta include causing financial loss to the state, using public office for private benefit, and involvement in criminal enterprises bypassing statutory approvals. Allegations span Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited contracts, National Cathedral expenditures, and irregular tax refund operations.

Prosecutors allege coordination among former Ghana Revenue Authority Commissioners Emmanuel Kofi Nti and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah facilitating unauthorized arrangements. The comprehensive indictment reflects months of investigation examining multiple transactions and institutional relationships.

Ofori-Atta served as Finance Minister throughout Akufo-Addo’s presidency from 2017 to 2024. His tenure encompassed controversial policies including financial sector cleanup, COVID-19 economic management, and International Monetary Fund program negotiations following fiscal deterioration.

The cathedral project remains particularly contentious given substantial public expenditure producing minimal visible progress. Critics question why taxpayer funds supported private religious infrastructure when pressing development needs required financing.

Nabla’s allegations regarding nolle prosequi decisions require verification through publicly available Attorney General records. Transparency regarding prosecutorial decisions would enable independent assessment of whether enforcement patterns demonstrate political bias or legitimate case merit evaluations.

Legal experts note that nolle prosequi authority enables prosecutors discontinuing cases when evidence proves insufficient or public interest considerations warrant termination. However, such decisions require transparent justification preventing perceptions of political interference protecting connected individuals.

The prosecution timing ahead of potential political transitions raises questions about whether accountability efforts will survive beyond current administration. Sustainable anti-corruption frameworks require institutional independence rather than executive direction subject to political calculations.

International observers monitor Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts as indicators of democratic governance quality. Perceptions that prosecutions serve partisan objectives rather than justice undermine international confidence in institutional integrity, potentially affecting development partnerships and investment decisions.

The extradition request tests bilateral judicial cooperation between Ghana and the United States. American courts will evaluate whether evidence establishes probable cause and whether offenses qualify as extraditable crimes under treaty provisions.

Ofori-Atta’s legal strategy appears focused on exhausting procedural options delaying return to Ghana. Extended litigation enables time for political circumstances potentially shifting or evidence questions emerging that could affect prosecution viability.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between accountability demands and due process protections. While public frustration over alleged corruption drives calls for aggressive prosecution, legal systems require respecting procedural safeguards preventing arbitrary persecution.

Nabla’s critique reflects broader skepticism about political motivations underlying anti-corruption campaigns. Her positioning as third-party voice outside major party structures enables articulating concerns that NPP officials might hesitate expressing given partisan dynamics.

The PNP leader’s allegations regarding protected individuals owing ten billion cedis require substantiation through specific cases and documentation. Without concrete examples, claims remain rhetorical assertions rather than verifiable facts enabling independent evaluation.

Media scrutiny of prosecution patterns serves essential democratic functions ensuring accountability mechanisms operate fairly rather than serving partisan agendas. Investigative journalism examining case selection criteria, prosecution outcomes, and enforcement disparities informs public understanding.

Civil society organizations play crucial monitoring roles documenting governance practices and highlighting inconsistencies between stated principles and actual implementation. Their independence from government and political parties enables credible assessment transcending partisan perspectives.

The Ofori-Atta case will significantly influence perceptions of Mahama administration’s governance approach. If prosecutions produce convictions based on solid evidence and fair proceedings, they validate accountability claims. If cases collapse or appear politically motivated, they confirm critics’ suspicions.

Ghana’s democratic maturity requires developing institutional mechanisms ensuring accountability transcends partisan cycles. Independent prosecutorial agencies, transparent judicial processes, and robust oversight bodies enable consistent enforcement regardless of which party controls government.

The broader question concerns whether Ghana’s political culture permits genuine accountability or whether each administration merely prosecutes predecessor officials while protecting its own members. Breaking this cycle requires institutional reforms and political will transcending immediate partisan interests.