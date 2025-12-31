PNC Chairman Awingobit Calls for Unity, Development at 2025 Samanpiid Festival in Bawku

The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Samson Asaki Awingobit, has called on the people of Bawku to fully embrace peace and unity as a pathway to accelerated development, following years of protracted ethnic conflict in the area.

Mr. Awingobit made the call while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 38th Samanpiid Festival held in Bawku, where he encouraged residents to accept and support the Otumfuo-led mediation report, describing it as a positive and timely intervention toward restoring lasting peace.

According to him, while the mediation report is “refreshing and welcoming,” it is equally important for the people of Bawku to unite among themselves, bury differences, and collectively focus on rebuilding their socio-economic lives, which have been severely affected by the long-standing conflict.

“Peace is not only about agreements and reports; it is about the mindset of the people. Bawku has suffered enough. It is time for unity so we can channel our energies into development,” he stated.

Mr. Awingobit expressed excitement over this year’s Samanpiid Festival, noting that the event successfully brought together key traditional authorities, political leaders, and stakeholders who matter most in efforts to resolve the Bawku conflict and promote reconciliation.

A native of Bawku and a former Chairman of the Samanpiid Planning Committee, the PNC Chairman further appealed to government to fast-track development projects in the municipality to compensate for the years of lost opportunities caused by insecurity.

“What Bawku needs now is development. We have lost precious time. Government must deliberately invest in this area to restore hope,” he emphasized.

Highlighting Bawku’s enormous agricultural potential, Mr. Awingobit noted that the municipality remains one of the leading producers of cereals, legumes, and vegetables in the Upper East Region. He therefore urged government to establish agro-processing and other industrial ventures in the area to create employment, add value to local produce, and improve livelihoods.

The 38th edition of the Samanpiid Festival, celebrated under the theme “Effective Enforcement of Law and Order: The Key to Sustainable Peace in Kusaug,” attracted several high-profile dignitaries, including government officials, traditional leaders, and Members of Parliament.

Among them was the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, alongside other legislators and state officials.

In a related message, the Bawku Naaba, Zugraan Asigiri Abugrago Azoka II, also underscored the urgent need for government to fully and faithfully implement the Otumfuo’s mediation report, stressing that sustainable peace in Kusaug depends on decisive action, justice, and the enforcement of law and order.

The Samanpiid Festival, a key cultural celebration of the Kusaug people, continues to serve as a platform for unity, reflection, and renewed commitment to peace and development in the Bawku Traditional Area.