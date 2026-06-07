PMI and Cannes Lions Launch Forum to Bridge Education and Industry

Project Management Institute and Cannes Lions have joined forces to create the LIONS Educators Forum, a structured global platform aimed at narrowing the gap between university curricula and the skills employers now demand in an economy increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

The forum launches as surveys of hiring managers consistently show that graduates enter the workforce lacking practical skills in collaboration, project execution, and adaptability, competencies that technical training alone rarely builds. PMI, which works with thousands of academic institutions worldwide, is the founding partner, and will help define the programme’s focus on equipping students to convert creative ideas into measurable outcomes.

The structure runs on three tracks. Two virtual roundtables each year will bring educators and industry figures together to examine skills gaps. A dedicated in-person session will run during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from 22 to 26 June 2026. A year-round digital network will sustain the collaboration between events.

Vann Graves, Executive Director of VCU Brandcenter, will chair the forum.

Steve Latham, Global Head of Strategic Learning Initiatives at Cannes Lions, said the initiative would “close that gap” between academia and industry by creating shared space for educators and professionals to shape the future together.

The announcement reflects a wider push by industry bodies to formalise their role in curriculum design as employers grow frustrated with the pace at which universities adapt to AI-driven workplace changes. Project management, once seen as a specialist discipline, has moved closer to the centre of that conversation as organisations require more people who can coordinate complex, cross-functional work.

No timeline was given for measuring the forum’s impact on graduate employment outcomes.