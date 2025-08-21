Plot To Steal UG Elections: Aowin NDC MP Accused of Intimidating Students To Fix His Son As SRC President

The Member of Parliament for Aowin, Oscar Ofori Larbi, is under intense campus and public bashing following disturbing allegations of direct interference in student politics at the University of Ghana.

Reports indicate that the MP stormed the Legon campus this week and is still hovering around in the company of unidentified national security operatives in what many describe as a “mafia-style plot” to impose his son, Richmond Ofori Larbi, as SRC President for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Eyewitness accounts from students suggest the presence of the MP and his team has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, sparking widespread anxiety ahead of Thursday’s critical run-off between Richmond and his rival, Evander Kofi Akrasi.

The University of Ghana authorities have, so far, remained conspicuously silent, fueling speculation that Mr. Larbi’s influence and alleged strong ties within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) are shielding him from scrutiny.

“Why should an MP, elected to serve the people of Ghana, descend into the murky waters of student elections?

What business does an honorable Member of Parliament have intimidating young students just to fix his son?” one concerned student lamented in a WhatsApp group that has since gone viral on campus.

SEE EVIDENCE HERE:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNl_rFqsqae/?igsh=enV5NGsxOTRleG10

Tarnished Integrity

This is not the first time Mr. Oscar Ofori Larbi’s name has been dragged into controversy.

His reputation has long been stained by serious allegations of illegal mining (galamsey) operations within his constituency.

The Aowin Traditional Council has openly accused their MP of masterminding galamsey activities in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve. Chiefs allege that Mr. Larbi formed a private “galamsey squad” and employed armed thugs from Northern Ghana to operate under his authority shortly after the NDC returned to power in 2024.

“When Nana heard about the issue, we called Larbi, but he didn’t show up. Instead, his special assistant admitted that those destroying our forests were working under his authority,” said Nana Ntow, Chief of Nkwanta, recalling how the MP brushed aside calls to account for the environmental destruction.

Despite repeated summons from traditional leaders, the MP allegedly ignored their concerns and responded with arrogance when the matter was escalated to the NDC Regional Executives.

A Pattern of Abuse

Critics argue that Mr. Larbi’s alleged conduct—whether intimidating university students to hijack an election, or sponsoring illegal mining in his constituency—paints a damning portrait of an elected official who has abandoned his duty to be a role model and servant of the people.

Instead, his actions appear to follow a dangerous pattern of power abuse, political arrogance, and disregard for democratic principles.

As one student leader put it: “If an MP can intimidate us here on campus for the sake of his son, what else is he capable of in national politics? This is the kind of dishonorable leadership that is destroying Ghana.”

The situation at Legon remains tense as the SRC election run-off looms today, Thursday, August 21, 2025, with fears that the involvement of the Aowin MP could compromise the credibility of the process.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on both the University authorities to call Hon. Larbi to order before the situation escalates into chaos.