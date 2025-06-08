Plant More Trees To Save The Earth – EPA CEO Urges Students

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Nana Ama Brown Klutse, has called on students to plant trees in their schools and communities.

She also urged them to nurture such trees to grow into what she described as fruitful investments.

Professor Klutse also called on stakeholders, particularly traditional leaders, to lead such campaigns in addition to ending environmental degradation.

The EPA CEO was addressing two separate durbar of students at Tadzewu and Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region as part of activities to mark this year’s World Environment Day.

A melodious song from the Wovenu Senior High Technical School Choir heralded the arrival of the CEO of the EPA to the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region. Her tour was aimed, among other things, at supporting the tireless efforts of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, not only to keep the municipality green but also to provide environmental consciousness among the students through such educational engagements.

Professor Nana Ama Brown Klutse was accompanied on the visit by some National and Regional Directors of the EPA and welcomed by the MP as well as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon. Rev. Martin Amenaki.

The first port of call by the EPA CEO and her entourage was the Wovenu Senior High Technical School at Tadzewu, where she interacted with the management, staff and students of the school at a well-attended school durbar. The dignitaries, led by the EPA CEO, planted some trees at the school frontage to keep its campus and environment very green. The school is among its peers in the region that will soon undertake a massive tree planting exercise to impact the municipality and beyond.

The situation was not different at the Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School at Dzodze. The symposium on the environment also attracted the entire student body as well as the teaching staff. Professor Klutse and her entourage, with some students, also planted some trees on the school compound. The school is also poised, under a World Bank support project, to plant thousands of coconut trees as part of promoting food crop cultivation in the municipality.

The EPA presented Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 5000) each to the two Senior High Schools towards their tree planting and environmental protection efforts and projects.

The MP for the area also supported the two (2) schools with ten (10) streetlights each to improve lighting and security on their respective school compounds.

Speaking at the two (2) events, the EPA CEO called on the students to take tree planting seriously. According to her, the importance of trees in the life of mankind cannot be overemphasised.

She charged the students not only to plant trees in the school and their communities with their names even attached, but also to ensure that such trees grow into fruitful plants.

Professor Klutse reminded the students that as future leaders, the protection of the environment and all its associated resources should be a great matter of concern to them.

Professor Nana Ama Brown Klutse also called for the complete segregation of household and community waste to isolate the plastics for easy collection and reprocessing into other products. She emphasised that technology has advanced so much that plastics can now be recycled into many products in the road, building and other sectors of the economy and stressed the need for students to take advantage of such opportunities to make some money for themselves and thereby keep the environment clean.

The MP for the area, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, reaffirmed his commitment to the full implementation of the greening project as well as the protection of the environment of Ketu North.

According to him, some ten thousand (10,000) tree seedlings would be planted across the municipality to mark this year’s World Environment Day. The Ketu North lawmaker urged the students to remain ambassadors of environmental protection, thereby securing it for their benefit as well as that of their unborn children.

Reasons For Planting Trees

Trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, helping to regulate the planet’s climate. They clean the air we breathe and filter the water we drink. Trees provide habitat for wildlife and enhance biodiversity. They contribute to the overall health of ecosystems. Trees also have benefits for physical and mental health.