Plan International reports major gains in water sanitation hygiene access for girls

Plan International Ghana has announced significant progress in improving water, sanitation and hygiene services across two municipalities, highlighting how expanded access is transforming the lives of children, especially girls.

Speaking at the closeout ceremony of the Integrated Package for Sustainable Development Project, Country Director Constant Tchona underscored the essential role of WASH in empowering girls and women. According to him, girls and women continue to suffer the most when such facilities are inadequate or inaccessible, making dignity and equality impossible without improved services.

National data shows that only 25 percent of Ghanaians have access to basic sanitation, while 56 percent rely on shared latrines and 18 percent continue to practice open defecation. Tchona explained that as a result, three out of four households are at risk of consuming water contaminated with faecal matter, with the poorest households bearing the heaviest burden as nearly 90 percent of those practicing open defecation.

He added that as recently as 2019, at least 20 people died every day from preventable WASH related diseases, with northern Ghana hit hardest by the public health crisis. The statistics underscore the urgent need for expanded access to safe water and sanitation infrastructure nationwide.

Tchona also highlighted how inadequate WASH facilities in schools continue to deepen gender inequalities across Ghana. Many schools lack safe spaces, clean water and supplies for menstrual hygiene management, forcing many girls to miss classes or stay out of school entirely. He stressed that menstruation should never become a barrier to education for any girl.

The I-PADEV Project operated in 10 communities within Jasikan Municipality in the Oti Region and another 10 communities in West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region. The integrated initiative sought to create a resilient and protective environment for better health and learning outcomes through equitable access to WASH, early childhood care, education and health facilities.

Reflecting on the project achievements, Tchona described them as proof of what strong partnerships and community ownership can accomplish. He noted that together, stakeholders have created healthier, safer and more equitable environments for children and families through collaboration, dedication and community led action.

WASH experts at the 35th annual Mole Conference Series called on government and development partners to adopt and scale up the I-PADEV model nationwide. According to them, the success story plotted over approximately two years in the most deplorable communities within both municipalities demonstrates an approach worth replicating for greater impact across underserved areas.

Unlike most WASH initiatives carried out over the years, the I-PADEV project addresses all three critical components of WASH simultaneously rather than in disjointed standalone projects. Experts believe this comprehensive approach when scaled up will address not only environmental challenges but also issues affecting education, health and economic wellbeing of citizens.

Plan International Ghana was recognized with a plaque and citation at the Mole Conference for outstanding contributions to advancing WASH services and supporting the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation. The organization also supports strengthening WASH sector coordination and implementation nationwide.

As the project officially concluded, Tchona urged partners, community leaders and government stakeholders to sustain the progress achieved. He called for continued work toward a brighter, healthier and more inclusive future for every child, every family and every community across Ghana.

The closeout ceremony brought together stakeholders from government agencies, civil society organizations, community leaders and WASH sector practitioners. Project Manager William Domapielle presented the successes and impacts of I-PADEV, highlighting effective practices that led to significant progress in beneficiary communities.

Ghana requires an estimated 1.7 billion dollars annually through 2030 to achieve universal WASH access according to sector development projections. The investment needs include water resources management, urban and rural water supply, basic sanitation, hygiene promotion and system strengthening to maintain existing services while expanding coverage nationwide.

The government has endorsed the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation 2024 WASH Manifesto, emphasizing increased financing and policy attention to achieve universal access to basic water and sanitation services by 2030. Development partners including IFAD, AGRA, GIZ, the World Bank and the African Development Bank continue supporting efforts to strengthen Ghana’s WASH sector.