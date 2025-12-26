PKF Ghana Delivers Christmas Supplies to Psychiatric Hospital

Auditing and business advisory firm PKF Ghana has donated food items, toiletries and household supplies to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as part of its annual corporate social responsibility programme supporting mental healthcare.

The donation, presented on Friday, December 13, 2025, included bags of rice, vegetable oil, water, beverages, toiletries, detergents and clothing. The firm selected items based on priority needs identified through consultations with hospital management ahead of the Christmas season.

Senior Partner Dominic Dorkenoo said the firm considers it important to support areas that often receive limited public attention. He noted that mental health issues can affect anyone and therefore deserve collective support from society.

The donation forms part of PKF’s annual tradition of assisting the hospital during the Christmas period. The firm typically engages hospital administrators beforehand to identify urgent requirements, then provides funds to procure necessary items.

Senior Tax Manager Eric Amponsah Boateng emphasized PKF’s longstanding presence in Ghana since 1949 and its commitment to maintaining high professional and ethical standards while contributing to national development through social interventions.

Senior Administrative Officer Miriam Nutakor received the items on behalf of the hospital and expressed appreciation for the continued support. She said the donation would significantly help patient care and appealed for sustained assistance from corporate institutions.

The Accra Psychiatric Hospital, established as Ghana’s oldest mental health facility, operates under the Mental Health Authority alongside Pantang and Ankaful psychiatric hospitals. The three specialist hospitals provide psychiatric services to patients from across Ghana and occasionally from neighbouring West African countries.

Mental health services in Ghana have faced longstanding resource challenges despite growing awareness of their importance. The Mental Health Authority oversees psychiatric units at regional and district levels, working to expand access to mental healthcare nationwide.

PKF Ghana, known fully as Pannell Kerr Forster, operates from offices in Accra, Tema and Kumasi. The firm provides audit, tax, payroll and business advisory services to both public and private sector clients across Ghana.

The practice has five partners and 104 staff members, maintaining a deliberate policy of high partner involvement in service delivery. PKF Ghana forms part of the PKF International network, which ranks as the 15th largest accounting network globally based on revenue.

The firm has consistently undertaken corporate social responsibility initiatives to support vulnerable groups across Ghana. Previous donations to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital included mattresses, bedsheets and other essential supplies in March 2022.