PK Amoabeng Scholars Complete Military Leadership Training at Achiase

Scholars of Cohort 3 of the PK Amoabeng Leadership Foundation have completed a week of military-grade drills at Achiase Jungle Warfare School in the Eastern Region, returning with sharpened discipline and a new mandate to translate their training into real community impact projects nationwide.

The 20 participants underwent rigorous courses covering leadership, discipline, time management, accountability, integrity and respect. The programme also featured jungle orientation, medical emergency response routines, team bonding exercises and practical drills designed to build endurance and sharpen clarity under pressure.

Instructors led participants through obstacle crossings, long treks, survival routines and various field activities intended to expose them to high intensity environments. Throughout the week, trainees engaged in group presentations and practical assessments that required them to apply lessons taught by military instructors.

The approach was intended to reinforce core leadership values while encouraging participants to work as cohesive units, solve problems quickly and support one another in challenging situations. The intense physical and mental challenges shaped their perspectives on focus, teamwork and accountability, according to participant feedback shared during debriefing sessions.

Lieutenant Colonel Jacob Cudjoe, Commanding Officer of the Achiase Jungle Warfare School, commended the scholars for their dedication and perseverance. He urged them to take the lessons seriously and apply the discipline and sense of responsibility gained during the training to their personal and professional lives.

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng retired, founder of the leadership foundation, also engaged the cohort during their final debriefing session. Participants shared their experiences from various team activities, including obstacle crossings, noting how the exercises taught them the value of discipline, clarity of purpose and the importance of maintaining composure under stress.

The cohort expressed deep gratitude to Captain Amoabeng for spearheading the initiative and providing the opportunity to undergo a transformative experience. Many scholars reflected on how the week had changed their understanding of leadership and strengthened their appreciation for teamwork, integrity and service.

On the final night, the group presented a citation to the Jungle Warfare School in recognition of the guidance, instruction and mentorship received throughout the programme. They pledged to uphold the values instilled during the training and carry them forward into their future roles as leaders in various fields across Ghana and Africa.

The PK Amoabeng Leadership Scholar Program is an intense one year initiative focused on revolutionizing the mindset of the African leader. The programme seeks to produce industry leaders imbued with strong sense of patriotism, innovative thinkers, problem solvers and individuals knowledgeable in their respective fields of endeavor.

The leadership foundation views the Achiase module as a critical component of its broader mission to nurture principled, disciplined and impact driven leaders. Organisers say the experience is designed to prepare young people to navigate complex environments with confidence, resilience and a strong moral compass.

The programme includes intentional mentorship, with about ten winners paired with reputable chief executives or equivalent leaders in Ghana, United Kingdom or United States for at least a year. The intent is to give individuals visibility and opportunity to learn from these leaders through quarterly check-in meetings and experimental job shadowing arrangements.

Speaking at the Foundation’s Cohort 2 Graduation and Cohort 3 Induction Ceremony in Accra on December 2, 2025, Captain Amoabeng warned of widening opportunity gaps in Ghana, arguing that structural inequalities continue to undermine educational mobility and limit the country’s long term economic potential.

He noted that as much as 75 to 80 percent of young people across the country would not have passed the qualifying examinations that earned the current scholars their place in the programme. His remarks highlighted the persistent gulf between students who gain access to quality preparatory environments and those whose circumstances restrict them from competing on similar terms.

The ceremony saw 19 graduands completing the programme while 19 inductees were formally admitted into Cohort 3. Solomon Boakye and Lady Ithra Rachel Naadu received top honours as Best Graduates, with several others recognised as award winners for academic performance and leadership.

Captain Amoabeng urged the scholars to embody values of discipline, gratitude and perseverance, and to measure success not only by personal advancement but by the extent to which they help narrow the divide he described. He emphasized that in this country, too many young people are held back not by lack of potential but by lack of opportunity.

The Achiase Jungle Warfare School, located at Seth Anthony Barracks in the Eastern Region, serves as the only jungle warfare training school in West Africa. The facility has hosted previous cohorts of the PK Amoabeng programme, with Cohort 2 completing their military and leadership camp from November 18 to 24, 2024.

The foundation’s commitment to comprehensive leadership development reflects Captain Amoabeng’s vision of cultivating a new generation of leaders dedicated to the progress of Ghana and the African continent. The programme underscores a critical message that the future of Ghana lies in the hands of visionary and morally upright leaders.