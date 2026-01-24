Pitch Buzz Releases New Collaborative Single “I Like It”

Pitch Buzz has officially unveiled a new song titled “I Like It,” featuring Asebwoy, Ky Thinking,YNG Sqidoo, TrapBoi Gucci, Younker KK, and Street Kay. The track delivers an upbeat and engaging sound that blends confidence, rhythm, and modern urban vibes.

“I Like It” is driven by catchy melodies, energetic verses, and a hook that easily sticks with listeners. Each featured artist adds a distinct touch, making the song dynamic and entertaining throughout its runtime.

The release further strengthens Pitch Buzz’s presence in the music scene, highlighting a commitment to collaboration and fresh creativity. Fans of upbeat Afro-urban and contemporary sounds will find the song appealing.

“I Like It” is now streaming on all major digital music platforms.

Song link: https://pitchbuzz.fanlink.tv/ilikeitt