PIAC: West Africa Is Finally Refining Its Own Petroleum Products

Ghana’s Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), the statutory body that monitors how the country’s petroleum revenues are collected and spent, has turned its analytical lens beyond Ghana’s borders to document what it describes as a structural realignment unfolding across Sub-Saharan Africa’s (SSA) energy sector, one that is gradually ending the continent’s decades-long cycle of exporting crude oil and then reimporting the refined products at considerably higher cost.

The assessment, published in PIAC’s latest newsletter, charts a region-wide push toward refining self-sufficiency driven by investments in large-scale processing infrastructure, plant rehabilitation, and cross-border gas integration. “Africa’s petroleum sector is currently navigating a period of structural realignment, as it transitions from its historical role as a primary exporter of crude oil to an emerging industrial hub for refined petroleum products,” PIAC stated, framing the shift as one driven by capital investment and a strategic pursuit of energy sovereignty.

The newsletter identifies Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery as the defining catalyst of this transformation. The 650,000-barrel-per-day facility, which is the largest single-train refinery in the world, has moved from commissioning into active trade flow impact, with PIAC noting it has already begun reshaping regional petroleum supply dynamics. At scale, the refinery carries the potential to reduce West Africa’s reliance on European fuel imports, compress freight and insurance costs for petroleum products, and stimulate intra-African petroleum trade that has historically been limited by the absence of large processing capacity on the continent. For the first time in decades, PIAC says, West Africa can realistically envision meeting a significant share of its own refined fuel demand from within the region.

For Ghana specifically, PIAC points to the rehabilitation of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) as the centrepiece of the domestic contribution to this trend. The refinery, Ghana’s only processing facility, resumed crude distillation in December 2025 following completion of a major turnaround maintenance programme on its Crude Distillation Unit. PIAC reports that operational upgrades including the installation of a new furnace are intended to increase processing throughput and stabilise output. The refinery is currently processing approximately 28,000 barrels per day, with plans to scale toward 45,000 barrels, against a national daily consumption of approximately 100,000 barrels. Industry groups, including the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana, have warned that TOR will require an estimated $200 million in further investment, particularly to install a desulphurisation unit capable of meeting current fuel quality standards, if it is to remain competitive against newer regional facilities.

Ghana’s longer-term ambitions extend to the Petroleum Hub project, which PIAC notes is gradually taking shape. The hub, planned for the western region, envisions three refineries and five petrochemical plants to be developed in phases through 2036, with a target initial refining capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. If realised, it would position Ghana as a regional petroleum processing centre rather than merely a crude oil producer.

PIAC also highlights the role of gas infrastructure in reinforcing Ghana’s energy foundation. The West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) continues to channel Nigerian gas reserves into Ghana and neighbouring markets to support thermal power generation and industrial activity. N-Gas Limited’s supply arrangements with Ghana’s thermal power plants complement this by reducing dependence on more expensive liquid fuel alternatives, with gas availability directly supporting electricity reliability that PIAC describes as the backbone of industrialisation.

The newsletter’s continental scope is notable given PIAC’s own constrained circumstances at home. NewsGhana has previously reported that PIAC’s 2025 budget was approved at only GH¢4.6 million, representing 21 percent of the amount required for its full programme of work, following amendments to Ghana’s Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA) that redirected its funding stream toward infrastructure investment. The committee’s ability to conduct its own mandatory project inspections and public accountability functions has been significantly curtailed as a result. That PIAC is nonetheless producing substantive continental analysis suggests the committee is seeking to demonstrate its value at a moment when its domestic mandate is under financial pressure.