PIAC Urges Government to Fix Stabilisation Fund Breach

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee has called on government to urgently address a five year breach of regulations governing the Ghana Stabilisation Fund, warning that the violation undermines the country’s ability to weather economic shocks from volatile oil markets.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Semi-Annual Report on petroleum revenue management, PIAC Vice Chair Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII said government must finally comply with Regulation 8 of Legislative Instrument 2381, which provides the formula for determining how much money the stabilisation fund should hold.

Here’s where things get interesting. The current cap sits at US$100 million, but according to the law’s own formula considering petroleum revenue inflows and fiscal requirements, it should actually be US$584.22 million. That’s nearly six times higher than where it stands now, and the gap has been growing since 2021 while authorities have simply looked the other way.

“The closing balance of US$122.91 million may not be adequate when the country faces a serious economic challenge and will need to rely on this Fund to survive,” Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu told journalists. It’s a sobering assessment, particularly given Ghana’s recent economic turbulence and the country’s track record of turning to emergency measures when revenues fall short.

The Stabilisation Fund exists precisely for moments like these, serving as a financial cushion when petroleum revenues unexpectedly drop or when broader economic shocks demand emergency fiscal support. Yet by keeping the cap artificially low, government has effectively limited the fund’s capacity to do exactly what it was designed for.

According to PIAC’s latest report, US$44.5 million representing 70 percent of disbursements to the Ghana Petroleum Funds was paid into the GSF during the first half of 2025. That amount represents just 25.87 percent of the projected allocation and 48.78 percent of what was disbursed during the same period last year, reflecting both the regulatory constraints and declining petroleum revenues that have complicated fiscal planning.

Since its establishment, the Ghana Stabilisation Fund has received a cumulative US$2.6 billion in petroleum receipts. It operates alongside the Ghana Heritage Fund as twin pillars of the country’s petroleum wealth management strategy, with the Stabilisation Fund handling short term contingencies while the Heritage Fund serves as an endowment for future generations.

Both funds are invested in financial instruments under a risk management framework implemented by the Bank of Ghana’s Risk Management and Compliance Unit, which monitors adherence to investment rules. It’s a solid institutional setup, at least on paper. But even the best investment strategy can’t overcome a regulatory cap that hasn’t been updated in half a decade despite legal requirements to do so.

The timing of PIAC’s call carries particular weight. Ghana’s petroleum revenue for the first half of 2025 dropped by 56 percent, making the need for a properly capitalised stabilisation fund more urgent than ever. When revenues are falling dramatically, having access to a robust contingency fund becomes critical rather than optional.

What makes this situation somewhat puzzling is that fixing it doesn’t require new legislation or complicated policy reforms. The formula already exists in law; government simply needs to apply it. The regulatory framework is there, the institutional mechanisms are functioning, and the legal obligation is clear. What’s been missing is the political will to actually implement what’s already been agreed upon.

PIAC has repeatedly emphasised stronger compliance with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act and timely revision of the GSF cap. It’s not a radical demand or an unreasonable request. The Committee is essentially asking government to follow its own rules, rules that were specifically designed to protect Ghana’s fiscal stability during uncertain times.

For ordinary Ghanaians who might not follow the intricacies of petroleum revenue management, here’s what this means in practical terms. When oil prices crash or production falls unexpectedly, government needs a financial buffer to avoid making sudden, painful cuts to public services or taking on expensive emergency loans. The Stabilisation Fund is that buffer, but only if it’s properly funded according to the formulas that experts and legislators already agreed made sense.

The five year breach represents more than just technical non-compliance with regulations. It reflects a pattern of short term thinking that prioritises immediate spending flexibility over long term fiscal resilience. Ghana has learned this lesson the hard way before, and PIAC’s persistent advocacy suggests the Committee fears we might be setting ourselves up to learn it again.