PIAC Funding Cut By 77 Percent Under Revenue Amendment

Ghana’s petroleum watchdog says it cannot fulfill its oversight mandate after receiving just GH¢4.6 million of a requested GH¢20.5 million budget for 2025, a dramatic shift that’s crippled planned public engagements and project inspections across the country.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee has completed only one of four planned quarterly monitoring visits this year, relying on international donors to fund even basic activities like public forums. That’s a stark contrast to 2024, when government provided virtually the entire GH¢11.3 million budget directly from petroleum revenues.

The committee’s budget is no longer charged to the Annual Budget Funding Amount following passage of the Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Act, 2025. Instead, PIAC must now compete for general budgetary allocations from the Ministry of Finance, the very institution it’s mandated to oversee.

The amount approved represents just 21.43 percent of PIAC’s annual budget and 41.07 percent of funds approved in 2024. Officials at a recent stakeholder engagement revealed the shortfall forced cancellation of planned outreach programs in Ashanti and Central regions, with only the Kumasi event proceeding through external funding from Good Governance Africa.

The funding structure that sustained PIAC since 2016 guaranteed the committee received resources directly from oil revenues. Between 2016 and 2024, PIAC received an average of 85.5 percent of its requested budgets. Before that arrangement took effect in 2015, the committee struggled with just 31 percent budget coverage, frequently depending on donor organizations and civil society pressure to secure basic operating funds.

President John Dramani Mahama signed the amendment into law on April 2, directing the entire Annual Budget Funding Amount exclusively toward infrastructure development. The government says this supports its Big Push agenda for transformative legacy projects nationwide.

But participants in the recent PIAC public forum raised concerns about whether consolidating petroleum revenue for infrastructure means spreading limited resources across too many projects, potentially diluting impact. One questioner wondered if the infrastructure focus would actually concentrate investments or simply redirect the same pattern of scattered spending into different sectors.

There’s also anxiety about long term implications for petroleum sector institutions. Revenue allocated for operations and institutional capacity development of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, for example, reduced from 30 percent to 15 percent of net carried and participating interest.

Committee officials expressed frustration that government proceeded with the amendment without consulting stakeholders, despite an ongoing multi-stakeholder review process that began in 2018. That earlier effort included the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, Ghana Revenue Authority, Joint Commission, GNPC, and PIAC itself working to address identified challenges in petroleum revenue management.

The Petroleum Revenue Management Act originally emerged from extensive public consultations in 2011, designed specifically to avoid mistakes Ghana experienced in the mining sector. Creating PIAC with dedicated funding reflected deliberate intent to ensure independent oversight free from political interference.

A Natural Resource Governance Institute official noted the current arrangement pushes PIAC back to the very space its creation was meant to avoid. He warned that giving the Finance Minister discretion over funding for an agency that oversees his ministry creates obvious conflicts of interest.

Beyond its own operational challenges, PIAC’s recent reports document broader troubles in Ghana’s petroleum sector. Crude oil production plunged nearly 26 percent in the first half of 2025, dropping from 24.86 million barrels to 18.42 million barrels compared to the same period in 2024, slashing petroleum receipts by 56 percent from US$840.77 million to US$370.34 million.

The committee noted no new Petroleum Agreement has been signed since 2018, describing this as a threat to long term output and government revenue. Production has declined for five consecutive years while investment in exploration remains stagnant.

Unpaid surface rentals climbed to US$2.82 million by mid 2025, compared with just US$439,011 at the same time last year, despite repeated recovery efforts by Ghana Revenue Authority. PIAC called for tightened collaboration between GRA, the Petroleum Commission, Bank of Ghana, and Ministry of Energy to recover arrears and stabilize the industry.

The amendment also affects other petroleum revenue beneficiaries. The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund was removed from ABFA support, losing access to resources despite its US$30 million investment in Kotoka Airport Terminal III Project yielding returns of US$5.5 million between 2017 and 2019 alone.

The Agenda 111 Projects face uncertain completion after losing petroleum revenue funding. Between 2021 and 2024, ABFA contributed GH¢2.61 billion to the hospital construction program. According to officials at the stakeholder engagement, this petroleum revenue constituted approximately 65 percent of total project expenditure, with the remaining 35 percent coming from a one-off government allocation. PIAC officials expressed concern that the 35 percent funding stream cannot sustain a project that relied on petroleum money for nearly two-thirds of its budget. The committee recommended government restore ABFA allocations to Agenda 111, arguing the consistent petroleum revenue funding was essential to project viability, not supplementary.

PIAC has published 27 statutory reports since its 2011 establishment, becoming an authoritative source for petroleum revenue analysis. These documents provided comprehensive data on production, allocations, distribution, and utilization that enhanced transparency and informed policy decisions. The committee influenced both 2015 and 2025 PRMA amendments through its findings.

Whether the committee can maintain this track record under the new funding model remains uncertain. The 2025 semi-annual report, typically released in July, had not appeared by the time of the stakeholder forum. Officials acknowledged funding constraints severely limited their ability to conduct the monitoring visits, public engagements, and technical analysis that inform these reports.

Some observers argue PIAC’s fate depends on the committee’s own resourcefulness and ability to advocate for timely disbursements from Finance Ministry. Others insist the structural problem requires legislative correction to restore dedicated petroleum funding and genuine independence.

What’s clear is that Ghana’s approach to petroleum revenue management remains subject to shifting political priorities. Each change in government brings new philosophies about how oil money should be spent, despite the original intent to create stable, predictable frameworks that transcend electoral cycles.