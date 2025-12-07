PIAC Extends Petroleum Revenue Transparency Drive to Market Traders

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee has launched targeted outreach to market women in Accra, responding to complaints that ordinary citizens remain uninformed about petroleum revenue spending despite 15 years of commercial oil production.

Deputy Market Queen of Madina Market Theresa Ansong told PIAC officials during Friday’s engagement that no authority has ever explained how petroleum revenues have been used since 2010. She emphasized that complex systems around oil revenue management must be broken down and presented in local dialects so traders can share views and benefit from national resources.

PIAC organised the meeting at Madina in partnership with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, bringing together women traders from Madina Main Market, Adenta Market and Bohye Market. The session aimed to explain annual findings on petroleum revenue use, clarify government expenditure on oil funded projects and gather feedback from grassroots stakeholders.

PIAC Chairperson Richard Ellimah acknowledged that market women’s experiences are often underrepresented in national discussions on resource management. He stated that the committee has intensified community outreach programmes to ensure market women no longer remain marginalised groups in policy engagement, noting that such sessions provide safe spaces for traders to ask questions and understand petroleum revenue allocation.

The engagement revealed significant knowledge gaps about how Ghana’s oil wealth supports national development. PIAC disclosed that the country has earned approximately $11.47 billion from petroleum production between 2011 and mid 2025, with funds distributed across multiple priorities including annual budgets, petroleum operations, stabilisation buffers and heritage savings for future generations.

Ellimah urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to intensify public education following amendments to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act. The revised law now directs a portion of petroleum funds into the District Assemblies Common Fund, creating new obligations for local government transparency and accountability to citizens.

He argued that assemblies must clearly explain oil funded projects to residents within their jurisdictions, stating that such transparency will allow citizens to question local expenditure and effectively hold public officials accountable. The chairman emphasized that when people understand how petroleum revenues flow to their communities, they become better positioned to monitor implementation and demand results.

Ansong called on government to implement measures securing a greater state stake in petroleum resource production. She proposed that alongside using petroleum revenues for development projects, government should set aside funds to invest and train human resource capital so Ghanaians can fully work in oil and gas sectors without foreign assistance.

The deputy market queen also appealed for establishment of a revolving fund for traders sourced from petroleum revenues with low interest rates to support small businesses. However, PIAC Secretariat Coordinator Isaac Dwamena recalled that government previously allocated 30 million Ghana cedis from petroleum revenue as financial support for traders, noting that many beneficiaries failed to repay loans disbursed through the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre.

PIAC plans to extend similar outreach programs to other major markets across the country, with the next engagement scheduled for Kaneshie Market pending support from development partners. The initiative reflects a broader strategy to deepen local accountability and ensure citizens, including informal sector workers, can meaningfully participate in discussions on national resource management.

The committee’s women focused outreach programme is designed to promote gender inclusion in governance of petroleum resources. Participants expressed appreciation for the education session while raising concerns about their inability to benefit directly from petroleum revenues through soft loans to support businesses since commercial oil production began in 2010.

Market traders represent a significant segment of Ghana’s informal economy and bring important perspectives on how oil wealth could support grassroots economic activities. Their participation highlights the need for government and oversight bodies to bridge information gaps and create platforms where ordinary citizens can engage with complex national resource management issues.

The engagement underscores growing recognition that public understanding of petroleum revenues is crucial for transparency and good governance, particularly among groups historically excluded from national policy conversations. PIAC’s community level interventions aim to democratise access to information about how Ghana’s natural resource wealth is managed and spent.

Dwamena noted that government, through GNPC, has been investing in the upstream sector to increase its stake in petroleum production. GNPC’s subsidiary Explorco is expected to begin drilling its first well in the Voltarian Basin in October 2026, representing efforts to strengthen national participation and reduce dependence on foreign operators in Ghana’s oil and gas industry.