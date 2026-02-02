Physicians Deploy AI to Close Venous Care Gaps

Artificial intelligence is reshaping venous and lymphatic care, helping more patients receive treatments that were once difficult to access, according to physicians and researchers who gathered at the VISION 2026 conference in Washington DC.

The meeting, hosted from January 9 to 11 at the Marriott Marquis, brought together specialists to discuss advances in venous medicine and the growing role of automation in patient management. Organizers said AI powered systems have nearly doubled call center capacity, increased patient interactions by 40 percent, expanded follow-ups and treatments, and reduced insurance denials.

Supporters argue the technology is allowing clinicians to spend more time with patients while operational tools help ensure timely interventions that may prevent serious complications. However, the expansion of automated tools has raised concerns about whether algorithms could influence medical decisions or standardize care in ways that overlook individual needs.

Sanjiv Lakhanpal, founder and chief executive officer of the Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), emphasized in his keynote address that the conference is grounded in purpose. He noted that when physicians come together with a shared mission to improve lives in the communities they serve, they create meaningful progress for patients and for the future of their field.

As healthcare systems increasingly turn to automation, a key question is whether AI is improving clinical outcomes or simply making hospitals run more efficiently. Lakhanpal told Impact Newswire that the technology should not be viewed as a treatment in itself, but rather as the system that makes evidence based therapy happen on time, consistently and for the right patients.

He pointed to existing research supporting early intervention for venous disease. The EVRA (Early Venous Reflux Ablation) randomized trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2018, found that earlier endovenous ablation helped leg ulcers heal faster and kept them from returning for longer compared with delayed treatment. The trial showed median healing time reduced from 82 days to 56 days with early intervention.

Other long term data suggest recurrence is reduced when definitive venous treatment is combined with compression therapy. Adherence to treatment remains a major challenge in real world care, particularly with compression therapy. CVR says its AI enabled workflows are designed to reduce common failure points such as missed appointments, delayed ultrasounds and loss to follow-up.

Lakhanpal stressed that patient level outcomes, including healing timelines, recurrence, complications and adherence, are being systematically tracked and reviewed for continuous quality improvement. This creates the infrastructure needed to rigorously evaluate whether AI supported care delivery translates into measurable long term improvements in outcomes.

The cardiovascular surgeon emphasized that physicians remain in control of clinical decisions. CVR treats AI as decision support and operational support, not decision authority, with clinical decisions remaining with board certified physicians at the point of care.

He said automated systems are designed to capture complete clinical information, highlight guideline aligned considerations and streamline follow-up and coordination, but they are not permitted to auto-prescribe or auto-authorize treatment. That means a human in the loop design where physicians and clinical leaders define the clinical pathways, documentation standards and escalation criteria.

Clinicians can deviate when patient specific factors warrant it, because venous and lymphatic disease is not one size fits all, he added. Standardized approaches should support care rather than replace individualized clinical judgment, particularly for complex patients.

Another concern is whether AI tools that help reduce insurance denials could unintentionally steer care toward treatments that are easier to reimburse. Lakhanpal said the decline in denials reflects improved documentation rather than a shift in clinical priorities, noting that reduced denials are a byproduct of better documentation and standardization, not a change in medical necessity.

He explained that the technology focuses on ensuring medical records accurately capture symptoms, imaging findings, prior therapies and functional impact, which supports medical necessity but does not define it. CVR guards against reimbursement first care through physician governance, auditability and overrides, and a clear separation between treatment recommendations and payment logic.

Coverage rules inform what documentation is required and when appeals are needed, but they do not determine what is recommended, he said. The treatment plan is driven by diagnosis, severity, risk and patient goals, then the work is done to obtain coverage for medically necessary care.

Beyond the technical discussions, the conference also highlighted mentorship, research and peer collaboration. Attendees examined minimally invasive therapies, strategies for managing complex venous disease and the ways emerging technologies could reshape patient care nationwide.

For many participants, the conversation reflected a wider transformation unfolding across medicine. Automation is no longer confined to administrative tasks but is increasingly influencing how care is coordinated and delivered.

Whether AI ultimately leads to better outcomes will depend on careful oversight, continued research and the willingness of clinicians to balance innovation with caution. For now, advocates say the technology offers an opportunity to close long standing gaps in care, particularly for patients who might otherwise miss critical follow-up or treatment.

The conference offered up to 10 continuing medical education (CME) credits with both in person attendance and a virtual option on January 10. CVR, described as the nation’s largest physician led vein center, operates more than 120 clinics with over 80 board certified physicians nationwide.