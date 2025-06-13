Phrankie delivers a soothing vibe with new release ‘Far Away’ featuring D Jay

Phrankie’s latest release sees her enlist D Jay to create something truly special: ‘Far Away.’ This smooth Afrobeats-meets-Amapiano track offers listeners a beautiful escape into a world of love and bliss. Stream or download ‘Far Away’ across all major digital platforms here: https://onerpm.link/FarAwayByPhrankieXDJay

Produced by ParisBeatz, ‘Far Away’ is a single that will resonate deeply with fans. Its atmosphere feels delicate yet energizing, with Phrankie’s tender vocals striking the perfect balance between vulnerability and serenity. The result is a track that transports you to your “happy place” whenever you close your eyes.

Beyond Phrankie’s soulful invites: “Follow me if you want to see a beautiful place/I’ve got something for you, my bebe,” are D Jay’s invigorating vocals. The Starman uplifts the moment with his unique delivery, injecting a touch of vibrance while adding an extra layer of depth to this delicate yet powerful track.

Since her debut with ‘Hold My Body’ last year, Phrankie has been an artist to watch. Three songs later, she continues to prove her staying power. With fans steadily waking up to her talent, one thing is clear: the rising star has a lot going on, and we’re here for it.