Phoenix Performer Faces Sexual Misconduct Charges Involving Minor

A Phoenix drag performer has been charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor following a months long investigation, according to court documents and local authorities. Michael Browder, 35, who performs under the stage name Aubrey Ghalichi, was arrested in September after investigators traced digital evidence to him during an inquiry that began in June.

Court records indicate Browder was arrested in September for two counts of sexual conduct with a minor after an investigation began in June about a 13 year old victim. Police reportedly found messages on the teen’s laptop that led them to identify Browder as a suspect.

According to court documents, Browder told police he believed the 13 year old to be 18 or 19. During a September 16 interview with investigators, he allegedly confessed to the encounters but claimed lighting conditions prevented him from determining the other person’s age. The teen reportedly misrepresented his age on the dating application where they connected.

Phoenix Pride, organizers of the city’s annual Pride festival, announced they’ve removed Browder from the scheduled October 18 and 19 event lineup. The LGBTQ+ nonprofit is working to eliminate his name from promotional materials associated with the festival.

In a statement addressing the situation, Phoenix Pride emphasized that the individual hasn’t been convicted of a crime, noting their removal is based solely on currently available information and the organization’s responsibility to ensure a safe and affirming environment for the community. The organization described the alleged crime as reprehensible and contrary to what Phoenix Pride represents.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about minor safety on dating platforms, where age verification remains a persistent challenge. Many applications rely on users honestly reporting their age, creating opportunities for deception from both directions. Technology companies have faced increasing pressure to implement more robust identity verification systems.

Browder’s case involves allegations that he was one of two adults who allegedly engaged with the minor after meeting through an online dating application. The involvement of a second person suggests investigators may be pursuing additional leads, though no information about other suspects has been publicly released.

The Phoenix drag community, like performance communities nationwide, has emphasized that individual criminal allegations shouldn’t reflect on the broader artistic scene. Drag performers across the country have faced increased scrutiny and political attacks in recent years, with some jurisdictions attempting to restrict performances despite their long cultural history.

Legal experts note that statutory rape charges don’t require prosecutors to prove the defendant knew the victim’s actual age in most jurisdictions. The law typically holds adults responsible for verifying that sexual partners have reached the age of consent, regardless of what the minor may have claimed about their age.

The investigation reportedly began when the teen’s family discovered concerning communications on his electronic devices. Forensic interviews with the minor provided investigators with details that helped them identify potential suspects, leading to the messages that connected them to Browder.

Court documents suggest police recognized Browder as a known figure in Phoenix’s drag performance scene, which helped them identify him from the digital evidence. His stage persona, Aubrey Ghalichi, had performed at various venues throughout the Phoenix area before these charges emerged.

The case remains in preliminary stages, with Browder facing serious felony charges that could result in substantial prison time if convicted. As with all criminal defendants, he’s presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The legal process will determine whether prosecutors can prove their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Phoenix Pride’s swift action to remove Browder from their event reflects the delicate balance organizations face when allegations surface against scheduled performers. The decision prioritizes community safety while acknowledging that charges haven’t been adjudicated, demonstrating the complex ethical territory event organizers must navigate.