Philippines Launches WTO Rice Probe to Shield Local Farmers

The Philippines has formally notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it opened a safeguard investigation into rice imports on March 26, citing mounting evidence that surging shipments are inflicting serious harm on domestic producers.

The notification was submitted to the WTO Committee on Safeguards on April 15, 2026. The Department of Agriculture (DA) initiated the probe after reviewing a petition from local producers, finding prima facie evidence of serious injury or threat to the domestic rice industry.

The investigation covers a wide range of rice products, including paddy, husked or brown rice, semi-milled or wholly milled rice, and broken rice under Harmonized System Chapter 1006. The review period runs from 2020 to August 2025.

Philippine authorities said initial findings point to a significant and continuous increase in rice imports, both in absolute terms and relative to domestic output and consumption. The sector faces structural challenges including rising costs, shrinking acreage, and a widening gap between farm and retail prices. Cheaper imports have further driven down domestic prices.

The case was filed by farmer groups who argued that liberalised imports had steadily eroded the market share of smallholder producers since the country moved away from quotas to a tariff-based import regime in 2019.

If the preliminary findings confirm injury, the case will be escalated to the Philippine Tariff Commission for a full investigation. Any safeguard measures imposed could remain in place for up to eight years.

The probe carries significant regional implications. The Philippines is currently Vietnam’s largest export market for rice, receiving approximately 2.76 million tonnes in 2025. In the first three months of 2026, Vietnam exported 2.3 million tonnes of rice, with the Philippines accounting for about 52.6 percent of that volume.

This is the second safeguard case on rice imports in the Philippines. In the previous case, close coordination between Vietnamese exporters, industry associations, and authorities led to an early conclusion.

Safeguard measures under WTO rules allow member countries to impose temporary import restrictions when increased shipments are found to cause or threaten serious injury to a domestic industry. Any restrictions the Philippines ultimately adopts would test the boundaries of its trade commitments and could reshape rice supply chains across Southeast Asia, where the grain remains central to food security and rural incomes.