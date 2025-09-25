Philipa Baafi releases “W’APEGYA ME NHYIRA MU”

Ace gospel musician cum Physician Assistant (PA) Philipa Baafi has release a single track “W’apegya Menhyira Mu”.

The track, released on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at exactly 6pm, is already making waves on all the digital platforms and all social media.

This is the second single track the sensational Ghanaian gospel musician has released in two years.

She released “Possible”, a powerful and uplifting anthem that inspires hope and faith in the year 2024.

The sensational gospel singer said “every song I release carries a piece of my heart and faith journey, and “W’apegya Menhyira Mu” is no different”.

“The song is deeply rooted in the biblical story of Joseph. His life reminds us that even when people rise against us, God’s purpose cannot be aborted. Joseph’s own brothers sold him into slavery, convinced they were destroying his future”.

She said “they thought they had pushed him out of his blessing, yet, in God’s divine wisdom, those very trials became the stepping stones to his promotion”.

“From a slave and a prisoner, Joseph was elevated to become the Prime Minister of Egypt. What men meant for evil, God turned around for good. This timeless story resonates with so many of us”.

The ‘I Go Dance’ hit maker said “at one point or another, we face betrayal, disappointment, or rejection—even from those we least expect”.

“We encounter moments when it feels as though the world has conspired to push us out of our blessings. But the truth remains: when the hand of God is upon your life, no one can remove you from His divine plan. W’apegya Menhyira Mu is therefore more than a song; it is a declaration of faith. It is a reminder that no matter the opposition, God’s favour will always prevail”.

Philipa explained that “it is an anthem for anyone who has ever been cast aside, reminding you that rejection can be the doorway to elevation, and your pain can be the very path God uses to usher you into your purpose”.

“This song carries a message of encouragement, hope, and assurance: man may try, but only God determines your destiny. Like Joseph, your story is not over—your blessing is secure in Him”.