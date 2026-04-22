Philanthropist RNAQ Backs Okyeame Kwame’s “Clap” with GH₵100k Pledge

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye, widely known as RNAQ, has pledged GH₵100,000 to support the promotion of Okyeame Kwame’s latest single, Clap, a reggae-inspired track released to mark the veteran rapper’s 50th birthday.

RNAQ announced the pledge in a reaction video to the song, expressing admiration for its message and lyricism. “Love this song and the lyrics. I want to support its promotion with GH₵100,000. Well done,” he said.

Kwame Nsiah Apau, widely known as Okyeame Kwame or the Rap Dacta, celebrated his 50th birthday with the release of the rhythmic reggae tune, which shines a spotlight on applauding those making remarkable contributions to society and encourages people to celebrate the successes of their friends and family.

Just a week after its release, Clap has garnered widespread positive reactions from influencers across Ghana, Jamaica, America, South Africa and other parts of the world.

Okyeame Kwame had previously promised to build a paediatric ward at Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi before his birthday, a philanthropic commitment that has drawn further attention to the artist’s profile at a milestone moment in his career.

His 50th birthday was celebrated at an all-white event held at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra, featuring live performances and appearances from colleagues and friends across the entertainment industry.