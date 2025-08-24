Philanthropist Encourages Youth To Pursue Blue-Collar Careers

A philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of P. K. Welding and Straightening Enterprise in Agona Swedru, Mr. Paul Kofi Assan, has condemned the position taken by some that there is a lack of jobs in the country and has therefore resorted to drug abuse, particularly among the youth.

Speaking to the media during the celebration of this year’s yam festival by the royal Twidan family of Owane in Agona Swedru to pacify and purify the Twidan Royal Stool, Mr. Paul Kofi Assan, who is popularly known as Kofi Welder noted that he often feels bad when he hear people complain about lack of jobs in the country, noting such claims is a testimony of laziness on the part of many Ghanaians.

According to him, there are more self-employment and salaried opportunities for the youth in skills and vocational training, or blue-collar jobs, than in white-collar jobs where one can wear a suit and earn a meagre salary.

He pointed out that the world economy is shifting from non-manual to industrialisation and technology, and has therefore advised that the country’s educational system should be geared towards that direction.

Born at Nkranfo, a small village near Swedru without basic social amenities like schools, electricity and portable source of drinking water at the time, Mr. Kofi Welder moved to Agona Swedru where he began as a welder and has now become a household name, contributing in diverse ways, both in cash and in kind to development of the town.

He has so far offered free training to over one thousand youths, including school dropouts, in welding and straightening – the majority from underprivileged homes.