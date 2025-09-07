Philanthropist Donates Educational Materials to Street Children School

A prominent philanthropist has donated educational supplies worth approximately GH¢70,000 to Street Academy, a specialized institution serving vulnerable children in Accra, as part of his birthday celebration on Saturday.

Nii Boye Abbey presented the donation to students at the Arts Center-based school, which provides free education to street children and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The contribution included exercise books, pens, pencils, crayons, mathematics sets, and other essential learning materials for both primary and junior high school students.

Street Academy operates as a three-year bridge program preparing students for mainstream education, public schools, and vocational training while serving the most vulnerable children completely free of charge, including books, uniforms, and two daily meals.

Ataa Lartey, founder and CEO of Street Academy, expressed gratitude for the sustained support from philanthropists and organizations over the years. He acknowledged Abbey’s decision to mark his birthday through charitable giving to the school’s educational mission.

The institution runs a completely free non-formal school for street children who have received little or no previous schooling and would otherwise be surviving independently on Accra’s streets. Beyond basic education, students participate in cultural activities and various sports including football, boxing, hockey, and athletics.

According to Lartey, a sports enthusiast, the school’s priority project involves constructing an artificial turf facility where children can develop their athletic talents alongside academic pursuits. The multi-purpose approach aims to provide comprehensive development opportunities for students transitioning from street life to formal education.

Recent reports indicate this latest donation continues a pattern of community support for the institution, with previous contributions helping sustain its operations serving hundreds of vulnerable children.

The school has demonstrated measurable impact in transitioning street children into mainstream education systems. Previous reports indicated the academy serves around 90 residential students while supporting approximately 500 others who have advanced to formal schools.

Street Academy’s curriculum integrates academic instruction with cultural education and sports training, recognizing that comprehensive development extends beyond traditional classroom learning. This holistic approach addresses the unique needs of children recovering from street life circumstances.

The institution has received support from various corporate partners over the years. MTN Ghana previously contributed to facility reconstruction, including study areas, kitchen facilities, dining rooms, storage spaces, and ICT learning areas with internet access.

Lartey credited ongoing media coverage and community awareness for helping the school attract continued philanthropic support. He emphasized that such donations enable the institution to maintain its zero-cost education model for children who lack alternative educational opportunities.

The school’s location at the Arts Center positions it strategically within Accra’s urban environment where many street children congregate. This proximity allows easier recruitment and transition of children from street circumstances into structured educational environments.

Abbey’s birthday donation reflects growing recognition among Ghana’s philanthropic community of Street Academy’s role in addressing child welfare challenges through education. The contribution supports the school’s mission of breaking cycles of poverty through accessible learning opportunities.

The timing of the donation coincides with the beginning of Ghana’s academic year, ensuring students receive necessary materials for effective learning throughout their studies. Such strategic timing maximizes the donation’s educational impact for beneficiary students.

Industry observers note the school’s success in producing graduates who have achieved prominence in various sectors, demonstrating the effectiveness of its bridge education model for vulnerable children transitioning to mainstream society.